Church Unlimited Elevates Worship Experience with an EAW Adaptive Sound System

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, JULY 16, 2025 — For years, Church Unlimited has sought to create powerful worship experiences that resonate with every person in the room. But as its Corpus Christi campus grew, the church found itself working around the limits of a 20-year-old PA system that could no longer deliver the clarity, consistency or impact needed for modern worship. Determined to overcome those challenges and elevate the experience for its congregation, Church Unlimited turned to its long-time integration partner, Messenger AVL, and ultimately found the solution with an Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW®) ADAPTive sound system.

Messenger AVL, a Georgia-based design-build integrator specializing in worship spaces, knew that traditional systems would struggle to meet the church’s goals without compromising aesthetics, budget or coverage. EAW’s ADAPTive technology offered a uniquely powerful solution: a software-controlled system capable of even coverage all the way to the back of the room from a short, visually unobtrusive array.

“Church Unlimited wanted to create a feeling of width and immersion,” said Parker Gann, Senior Systems Engineer.at Messenger AVL. “They had a fixed budget and specific sonic goals. EAW’s ADAPTive series gave us the performance and flexibility we needed without compromises.”

To bring the vision to life, Messenger AVL designed a left-center-right configuration with four Anna loudspeakers as mains, four Anya loudspeakers providing out fill and two AC6 column loudspeakers adding additional horizontal coverage. For powerful low-frequency reinforcement, the system features 12 SBX218 subwoofers, six flown and six on the ground, meeting the church pastor’s request for musical, full-range bass throughout the room.

“I was floored at what the AC6s can do and the amount of space they can cover,” said Gann. “The system has so much headroom and power while barely touching the boxes. It’s incredible how the PA just disappears above the trim height of the production lighting. The church loves the clean aesthetic that EAW offers.”

EAW’s ADAPTive technology allowed Messenger AVL to fine-tune the coverage throughout the entire room, ensuring intelligibility and balance even in difficult seating areas. The result is a system that seamlessly disappears into the architecture while delivering crystal-clear sound everywhere.

“Even when seated far off to the sides, the intelligibility and sonic consistency are remarkable,” added Gann. “We were blown away by the low-end performance of the Anna and Anya boxes. The result is an extremely engaging experience for every seat in the room.”

The installation process was efficient and tightly executed, with Messenger AVL and EAW working closely to ensure optimal results from the first system model to the final tuning pass. Thanks to the ADAPTive platform’s scalability and control, the entire process remained within scope while delivering far beyond expectations.

“My team loved working on this project,” said Gann. “EAW’s ADAPTive system performed beautifully, and I can definitely see us using it for more system designs in the future.”

With this upgrade, Church Unlimited has stepped into a new era of worship. One where every message, every song and every moment is delivered with clarity, emotion and connection. Powered by an EAW ADAPTive system, the church is now equipped to reach its congregation with greater impact than ever before.