QuickLink Launches StudioPro™ Proton and StudioPro™ Fusion Control Panels

SAN ANTONIO, TX – JULY 14, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, announces the launch of two innovative control panels – StudioPro™ Proton and StudioPro™ Fusion. Designed to empower production teams of all sizes, these intuitive, all-in-one control surfaces deliver unmatched flexibility, powerful performance and seamless integration with QuickLink’s award-winning StudioPro platform. QuickLink will showcase these latest control panels along with its award-winning production solutions at IBC Show 2025 (Booth 7.B51).

“With StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion, we’ve completely reimagined what control can look like for today’s fast-moving production environments,” says Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink. “These panels are the perfect marriage of power and simplicity, giving every production team – from solo streamers to multinational broadcasters – the tools they need to create world-class content with confidence and ease.”

StudioPro Proton is a professional-grade control panel built for small-scale and mobile productions. With a 54-button layout (27 of which are fully configurable), Proton offers tactile, precise control over live switching, transitions and audio mixing. The unit features a premium anodized aluminum alloy chassis for rugged portability, as well as tri-colored crystal keys, a responsive T-Bar for transitions and a wired tally interface via DB25 for reliable visual signaling. At just 12.9” wide and weighing 3.3lbs, Proton is compact and travel-ready, making it an ideal choice for education, houses of worship, webcasting, podcasting and on-the-go content creation.

Powered by Bitfocus Companion, Proton enables native StudioPro control and integrates with over 600 third-party production devices, including cameras, lighting, audio mixers and media players. Its intuitive interface and minimal learning curve make it equally effective for newcomers and seasoned professionals seeking an efficient, compact solution.

On the other hand, StudioPro Fusion is QuickLink’s flagship, fully comprehensive control solution for live productions of all sizes and shapes. This robust panel boasts 113 buttons (80 of which are fully customizable), alongside a built-in 5.5” touchscreen display, dynamic tri-color backlit LCD labels, a 4D joystick for fine-tuned PTZ camera control and an ergonomic T-Bar with 9-level LED feedback. Built with a high-grade anodized aluminum alloy, Fusion is engineered for long-term durability and top-tier performance in demanding broadcast environments.

Like Proton, Fusion is powered by Bitfocus Companion and natively integrates with StudioPro and 600+ devices across the production ecosystem. Its versatile configuration makes it perfectly suited for broadcast studios, corporate AV teams, government agencies, higher education, esports and live event production. Fusion supports direct scene switching, audio metering, media playbacks, macro functions and wired tally via DB25 – all from one intelligent control surface.

For more information about QuickLink’s video production solutions, please visit the QuickLink website. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.