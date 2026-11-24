Southern Energy Corp. (“Southern” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi, announces its third quarter financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which are available on the Company’s website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Petroleum and natural gas sales of $4.7 million during Q3 2026, an increase of 8% from the same period in 2025, primarily due to higher oil production and stronger realized oil and natural gas prices, partially offset by lower natural gas sales volumes

Average production of 10,214 1 Mcfe/d (1,702 boe/d) (91% natural gas) during Q3 2026, a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2025, primarily due to natural declines

Mcfe/d (1,702 boe/d) (91% natural gas) during Q3 2026, a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2025, primarily due to natural declines Drilled the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 Cotton Valley test well in the Williamsburg Field, which was spud on August 11, 2026. The well is the first of two commitment wells under a Joint Venture Wellbore Participation Agreement with a strategic partner

Average realized natural gas and oil prices of $4.06/Mcf and $87.91/bbl, respectively, during Q3 2026, compared to $3.59/Mcf and $63.53/bbl in Q3 2025. Southern achieved an average natural gas price premium of $1.11/Mcf (approximately 37%) above the NYMEX Henry Hub benchmark during Q3 2026, compared to a premium of $0.52/Mcf in Q3 2025

Generated $1.1 million of Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 2 in Q3 2026, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2025

in Q3 2026, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2025 Reported net earnings of $0.5 million ($0.00 per share, basic and diluted) in Q3 2026, which included a non-cash gain on warrant revaluation of $1.2 million, compared to net earnings of $0.5 million ($0.00 per share, basic and diluted) in Q3 2025

Net debt2 of $17.4 million as at September 30, 2026, compared to $19.7 million as at September 30, 2025. As part of the February 2026 financing, Southern retired its senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility“), extended its debt maturities to December 2028 and reduced the annual cash interest rate on its senior debt from 15% to 7%

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The first Williamsburg commitment well, the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 Cotton Valley well, was completed in October 2026. The Company perforated 71 feet of net pay in the Cotton Valley “C” interval and conducted a 72-hour flow test on the well without a fracture stimulation. At the end of the flow test period, the well was flowing at a gross stabilized rate of 2.3 MMcf/d of natural gas plus 50 barrels of condensate per day (50° API), equivalent to approximately 430 boe/d gross (approximately 215 boe/d net to Southern’s 50% working interest), on a 32/64″ choke at a restricted flowing tubing pressure of 435 psig.

Ian Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern, commented:

“Southern delivered stronger third quarter financial results despite lower natural gas production, with higher realized commodity prices and increased oil volumes driving an 8% increase in petroleum and natural gas sales and a 7% increase in Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations. Our Gulf Coast market access continued to support premium natural gas realizations, with a premium of $1.11/Mcf over the NYMEX Henry Hub benchmark. Having fully retired our Credit Facility earlier this year, we have reduced our cash interest costs and extended our debt maturities to December 2028, while preserving liquidity and providing greater financial flexibility to advance our development program.

“The successful drilling and testing of the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well represents an important milestone in evaluating the Cotton Valley opportunity at Williamsburg. The 72-hour flow test, completed without fracture stimulation, confirmed natural gas and condensate productivity from the Cotton Valley “C” interval at a gross stabilized rate of approximately 430 boe/d. We are now focused on bringing the well on production and using the results to inform both our next commitment well and our 2027 capital program. Supported by our fixed-price natural gas hedge through December 2026, Southern remains positioned to grow funds flow per share and support sustainable development.”



Financial Highlights

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (000s, except $ per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 4,680 $ 4,340 $ 14,367 $ 13,450 Net earnings (loss) 509 462 (1,209 ) (3,828 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Diluted 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations(1) 1,106 1,030 3,141 2,251 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations per share(1) Basic 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Diluted 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Capital expenditures and acquisitions 2,055 340 3,314 2,808 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 366,255 336,255 361,623 276,353 Diluted 366,255 336,255 361,623 276,353 As at period end Common Shares outstanding 366,255 336,255 366,255 336,255 Total assets 47,990 50,626 47,990 50,626 Non-current liabilities 20,703 19,826 20,703 19,826 Net debt (1) $ (17,397 ) $ (19,739 ) $ (17,397 ) $ (19,739 )

Note:

See “Reader Advisories – Specified Financial Measures”.

Operations Update

Since completion of the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 flow test in mid-October, Southern has been planning and constructing the necessary wellsite and production facilities in the Williamsburg Field to accommodate the new volumes. It is anticipated that the well will be brought on production within the next couple of weeks. The Company is analyzing the downhole pressure data captured from the flow test and subsequent shut-in period to determine if a future fracture stimulation is warranted.

Southern continues to work with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC“) staff to resolve the ongoing transportation dispute that resulted in the shut-in of approximately 400 boe/d of production from the Mechanicsburg and Greens Creek Fields. During the third quarter of 2026, the formal settlement process concluded without resolution and the matter proceeded to the FERC evidentiary hearing process. The hearing process has commenced, and FERC trial staff has issued data requests to both parties. The timing and outcome of the hearing process remain uncertain.

Outlook

Southern remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and maximizing funds flow per share. Following its February 2026 financing and the retirement of its Credit Facility, the Company has improved liquidity and extended its debt maturities to December 2028. Following shareholder approval at the Company’s annual general and special meeting on September 30, 2026 of the holder of the convertible debentures as a “Control Person” (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), the convertible debentures will continue to bear interest at 7% per annum through to maturity on December 31, 2028. Southern intends to use the results of the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well to inform the timing and design of the second Williamsburg commitment well, which is currently expected to be drilled in Q1 2027. The Company is also evaluating the potential completion of the remaining City Bank drilled but uncompleted (“DUC“) well at Gwinville in Q1 2027. The timing and extent of the Company’s planned capital expenditures will be informed by commodity prices, well performance and available liquidity.

With a fixed-price natural gas hedge of 5,000 MMBtu/d at $3.40/MMBtu secured through December 2026, Southern continues to benefit from downside protection and cash flow stability on a portion of its natural gas production. This strategic position underpins the Company’s commitment to executing a disciplined, value-accretive capital program focused on long-term shareholder returns.

Southern will continue to actively monitor NYMEX pricing and basis differentials and remains prepared to opportunistically hedge additional production volumes as market conditions evolve and as it evaluates its 2027 capital program. The Company appreciates the continued support of its stakeholders and looks forward to providing further updates on the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well.

Qualified Person’s Statement

Gary McMurren, Chief Operating Officer, who has over 25 years of relevant experience in the oil and natural gas industry, has approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. McMurren is registered as a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta.

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) +1 587 287 5401 Calvin Yau (CFO) +1 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited – Nominated & Financial Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Bellman / Rob Patrick / Edward Foulkes Tennyson Securities – Broker +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 Peter Krens / Jason Woollard

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to premium commodity pricing in North America. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and has created shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and re-development strategies including horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

READER ADVISORIES

Mcfe Disclosure. Natural gas liquids volumes are recorded in barrels of oil (bbl) and are converted to a thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) using a ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Natural gas volumes recorded in thousand cubic feet (Mcf) are converted to barrels of oil equivalent (boe) using a ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Mcfe and boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Short Term Results. References in this press release to current production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Southern. The Company cautions that such results should be considered preliminary. The flow test rates and pressures disclosed for the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well were measured over a 72-hour test period on a restricted choke without fracture stimulation and are not necessarily indicative of the rates the well will achieve once on production or following any future stimulation, of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. The Company’s analysis of the downhole pressure data from the flow test and shut-in period is preliminary.

Unit Cost Calculation. For the purpose of calculating unit costs, natural gas volumes have been converted to a boe using six thousand cubic feet equal to one barrel unless otherwise stated. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based upon an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms with NI 51-101. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Product Types. Throughout this press release, “crude oil” or “oil” refers to light and medium crude oil product types as defined by NI 51-101. References to “NGLs” or “natural gas liquids” throughout this press release comprise pentane, butane, propane, and ethane, being all NGLs as defined by NI 51-101. References to “natural gas” throughout this press release refers to conventional natural gas as defined by NI 51-101. NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of “natural gas liquids”. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with and/or separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results.

Oil and gas metrics. This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and the Company’s calculation of such metrics may not be comparable to the calculation method used or presented by other companies for the same or similar metrics, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with metrics to compare the Company’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Abbreviations. Please see below for a list of abbreviations used in this press release.

bbl barrels bbl/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day Mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent Mcfe/d thousand cubic feet equivalent per day MMBtu British thermal units MMcf/d million cubic feet per day NI 51-101 National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange psig pounds per square inch gauge

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “continue”, “evaluate”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “target”, “potential”, “result”, “could”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook (including negatives and variations thereof). Forward-looking information in this press release may include, but is not limited to statements concerning the Company’s asset base including the development of the Company’s assets, positioning, oil and natural gas production levels, the Company’s anticipated operational results, Southern’s growth strategy and the expectation that it will continue to enhance shareholder value, Southern’s expectation that improved regional pricing and a strengthened financial foundation will support execution of its capital program, sustainable growth of the Company and long-term value creation, forecasted natural gas pricing, the Company’s drilling, completion, potential stimulation and testing plans (including the construction of wellsite and production facilities, the timing of bringing the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well on production and the evaluation of its results, including whether a future fracture stimulation is warranted), the anticipated timing of the second Williamsburg commitment well and the potential completion of the City Bank DUC, the evaluation of the Company’s 2027 capital program, capital expenditures and the funding thereof, the Company’s liquidity and debt maturities, expectations regarding commodity prices and service costs, expectations regarding the performance characteristics of the Company’s oil and natural gas properties, the Company’s hedging strategy and execution thereof (including its intention to continue monitoring commodity prices and basis differentials and to hedge additional volumes as deemed appropriate), the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations, the Company’s expectations regarding the resolution of regulatory disputes (including the anticipated timing thereof) and impact of FERC rate determinations on shut-in production volumes, the resolution and timing of the transportation dispute and the FERC evidentiary hearing process; the Company’s ability to realize sustained pricing premiums due to its strategic location in the Southeast U.S., the effect of market conditions on the Company’s performance. Statements relating to “reserves” and “recovery” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Southern, including, but not limited to, the timing of and success of future drilling, development, completion and testing activities, the performance of existing wells, the timing of bringing the Terrible Creek 21-2 #2 well on production and, if undertaken, the success of any future stimulation thereof, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Southern’s properties, the characteristics of the Company’s assets, availability of alternative debt and equity financing opportunities, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, the benefits of current commodity pricing hedging arrangements, Southern’s ability to enter into future derivative contracts on acceptable terms, Southern’s ability to secure financing on acceptable terms, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation, as well as regulatory and licensing requirements, affecting the oil and gas industry, the Company’s ability to obtain all requisite permits and licences, prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the impact of inflation on costs, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners, the Company’s ability to source and complete asset acquisitions, and the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although Southern believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Southern can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production, the uncertainty of reserve estimates, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, regulatory risks and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of labour, supplies, or services, the impact of pandemics, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, credit risk, risk of default, geo-political risks, political and economic instability, the imposition or expansion of tariffs imposed by domestic and foreign governments or the imposition of other restrictive trade measures, retaliatory or countermeasures implemented by such governments, including the introduction of regulatory barriers to trade and the potential effect on the demand and/or market price for the Company’s products and/or otherwise adversely affects the Company, wars (including the Russo-Ukrainian war, the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict), hostilities, civil insurrections, inflationary risks including potential increases to operating and capital costs, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations (including greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements and other decarbonization or social policies and including uncertainty with respect to the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada)), risks relating to the timing and outcome of the FERC evidentiary hearing process, risks associated with well testing, completion and any potential stimulation operations (including that, if undertaken, stimulation results and long-term well performance may differ from flow test results and management’s expectations), adverse weather or break-up conditions, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Southern’s latest MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are available on the Company’s website at www.southernenergycorp.com and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Southern undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Future Oriented Financial Information. This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI“) about Southern’s capital expenditures, hedging, natural gas pricing and prospective results of operations and production, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Southern’s future business operations. Southern and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Southern disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Southern’s outlook. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Specified Financial Measures. This press release provides various financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“), including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. These specified financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Southern’s method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations, and net debt and Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations per Share are not recognized measures under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that these specified financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. These specified financial measures provide additional information that management believes is meaningful in describing the Company’s operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund capital expenditures and other activities. Please see below for a brief overview of all specified financial measures used in this release and refer to the Company’s MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures, which is available on the Company’s website at www.southernenergycorp.com and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

“Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations” (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated based on cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash adjusted working capital and cash decommissioning expenditures. Management uses adjusted funds flow from operations as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to finance operating activities, capital expenditures and debt repayments.

“Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations per Share” (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated by dividing Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations by the weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net earnings (loss) per share and is rounded to the nearest cent.

“Net Debt” (capital management measure) is monitored by management, along with adjusted working capital, as part of its capital structure in order to fund current operations and future growth of the Company. Net debt is defined as long-term debt (convertible debentures at face value) plus adjusted working capital surplus or deficit. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, removing current derivative assets/liabilities, the warrant liability, and the current portion of lease liabilities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Comprised of 120 bbl/d light and medium crude oil, 28 bbl/d of condensate, nil bbl/d NGLs and 9,326 Mcf/d conventional natural gas

2 See “Reader Advisories – Specified Financial Measures”

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.

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