Granite Bay’s Real Estate Heats Up: Mortgage Broker Mike Adams Offers Tailored Solutions Amid Summer Surge

Local Expert Helps Homebuyers Navigate Competitive Market with Personalized Lending Options

As Granite Bay‘s housing market experiences a significant upswing this summer, local mortgage broker Mike Adams of Alltrust Lending is stepping up to assist homebuyers in navigating the competitive landscape with customized mortgage solutions.

Recent data indicates a robust market in Granite Bay, with median home prices reaching $1.4 million in April 2025, marking a 10.9% year-over-year increase. Homes are selling swiftly, often within 11 days, underscoring the urgency for prospective buyers to secure financing promptly. sfgate.com+2realtor.com+2redfin.com+2zillow.com

“The summer market in Granite Bay is exceptionally active,” says Mike Adams. “With homes moving quickly and prices on the rise, it’s crucial for buyers to have a strategic mortgage plan in place. At Alltrust Lending, we provide personalized guidance to ensure our clients are well-positioned to make competitive offers.”

Alltrust Lending offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to diverse client needs, including:

Home Purchase Loans

Refinancing Solutions

First-Time Homebuyer Programs

Investor Loan Programs

Non-QM Loans

Down Payment Assistance walletinvestor.com+4youtube.com+4noradarealestate.com+4youtube.com+6thebishoprealestategroup.com+6neighborhoodscout.com+6

With an extensive network of over 30 national lenders, Mike Adams ensures clients receive competitive rates and terms. His commitment to clear communication and personalized service has earned him a 4.9 out of 5 rating from satisfied clients.

“Mike worked with my husband and me on a complex loan for our new home,” shares Jen Bennett, a local client. “He guided us through every challenge with professionalism and care, making the process seamless.”

As the Granite Bay market continues to thrive, partnering with an experienced mortgage broker like Mike Adams can provide the edge buyers need.

About Mike Adams | Mortgage Broker | Alltrust Lending

Mike Adams is a seasoned mortgage broker based in Granite Bay, CA, dedicated to helping clients achieve their homeownership goals. Through Alltrust Lending, he offers a range of mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs, ensuring a smooth and informed lending experience.

