Should You Lock in Your Mortgage Rate This Summer? Edmonton Buyers Urged to Act Amid Market Volatility

With the Bank of Canada’s recent decision to hold its overnight rate at 2.75% , Edmonton’s housing market remains in flux. Homebuyers are now grappling with the critical question: Is this the right time to lock in a mortgage rate? Vaughn Leroux, Owner/Broker of Dominion Lending Centres Lender Direct, brings over 21 years of mortgage expertise to help clients navigate this pivotal decision.

Understanding the Current Mortgage Landscape

The Bank of Canada’s rate hold reflects ongoing global economic uncertainties, including trade tensions and inflation concerns . While this move aims to stabilize the economy, it also influences mortgage rates, which have seen fluctuations in recent months. For instance, the current 5-year fixed mortgage rate stands at 4.56%, while the 5-year variable rate is at 4.30%.

“In today’s market, timing is everything,” says Leroux. “Locking in a mortgage rate can provide peace of mind, especially when rates are unpredictable. However, it’s essential to assess individual financial situations and long-term goals before making this decision.”

The Case for Locking in Now

Locking in a mortgage rate secures the current interest rate for a specified period, typically ranging from 30 to 120 days . This strategy can shield borrowers from potential rate increases during the loan approval process. Given the Bank of Canada’s cautious stance and the possibility of future rate hikes, locking in now could be advantageous for many buyers.

Moreover, Edmonton’s housing market has experienced significant activity, with average sale prices increasing by 7.7% from 2023 to 2024 . This upward trend underscores the importance of securing favorable mortgage terms promptly.

Expert Guidance from a Seasoned Professional

With over two decades of experience, Leroux emphasizes the value of personalized advice in mortgage decisions. “Every client’s situation is unique,” he notes. “By understanding individual needs and market dynamics, we can tailor mortgage solutions that align with both current conditions and future aspirations.”

Dominion Lending Centres Lender Direct offers a comprehensive range of mortgage services, including pre-approvals, renewals, and refinancing options. Their commitment to client-centric service ensures that Edmontonians receive informed guidance throughout their homeownership journey.

