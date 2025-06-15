Michael Piccola, a premier mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, guides homeowners through Ohio’s $20,000 historic home restoration grants to enhance property value in 2025.

Ohio’s Historic Home Restoration Grant Program, launched in July 2025, offers up to $20,000 for homeowners restoring historic properties, boosting Cincinnati’s vibrant neighborhoods. Team Piccola Loans – Mortgage – Michael Piccola Powered By ME-Home Loans, a leading mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, is helping clients finance these projects and secure mortgages in Hamilton County’s dynamic market.

Ohio’s Historic Home Grants: Reviving Cincinnati’s Heritage

The program, backed by the Ohio History Connection, funds repairs like roofs or windows in historic districts, with Cincinnati’s median home price at $260,000 in 2025, per the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors (Ohio History Connection, 2025). Michael Piccola supports homeowners in Over-the-Rhine or Hyde Park, enhancing property values through strategic financing.

Expert Mortgage Solutions

Michael Piccola excels in tailored lending. “These grants preserve Cincinnati’s charm while building wealth,” says a company spokesperson. As a mortgage lender in Cincinnati, OH, he compares rates from top mortgage brokers to offer FHA, VA, and refinancing loans, ideal for historic homes in Mt. Adams or Walnut Hills. His expertise ensures clients capitalize on Cincinnati’s historic market.

Why Act Now?

Grants are limited, and Cincinnati’s market sees homes sell in 40 days. Michael Piccola pairs this with Ohio Housing Finance Agency programs for additional aid. At 6% rates in 2025, refinancing or buying now maximizes savings in Hamilton County’s historic neighborhoods.

