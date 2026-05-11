Re-Assays of 2022 Drill Results Confirm Material Improvements of Vanadium, Gallium, Scandium and Chromium at La Blache

Preferred fused-bead re-assays of original 2022 drill pulps confirm broad Fe-Ti-V oxide intercepts with gallium, scandium and chromium accessory metal values at the Farrell-Taylor deposit. Thick high-grade intercepts of both titanium and iron are confirmed.

Highlights

Encouraging results to be used in future Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) testwork on vanadium, gallium and scandium.

Temas has generated significant intercepts from the 2026 re-assay of 648 original 2022 drill pulps from the La Blache Project, using the Company’s preferred fused-bead assay protocol and a preferred assay hierarchy.

Best intercepts include:

LB-22-07 with 88.1m @ 86.5% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.40% V₂O₅ and

1,275 Cr, 60 g/t Ga and 18 ppm Sc from 180m,

LB-22-09 with 83.0m @ 86.8% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.46% V₂O₅ and

1,569 ppm Cr, 62 g/t Ga and 19 ppm Sc from 281m

LB-22-06 with 66.2m @ 84.8% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.50% V₂O₅ and

1,499 ppm Cr, 63 g/t Ga and 20 ppm Sc from 181.5m

LB-22-01 with 41.0m @ 86.5% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.47% V₂O₅ and

1,369 ppm Cr, 60 g/t Ga and 20 ppm Sc from 283m

LB-22-08 with 40.1m @ 85.2% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.47% V₂O₅ and

1,400 ppm Cr, 59 g/t Ga and 18 ppm Sc from 194m

LB-22-04 with 30.0m @ 82.8% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.41% V₂O₅ and

1,225 ppm Cr, 56 g/t Ga and 19 ppm Sc from 159m

LB-22-05 with 19.1m @ 85.8% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.44% V₂O₅ and

1,302 ppm Cr, 63 g/t Ga and 18 ppm Sc from 178m

LB-22-05 with 25.8m @ 85.2% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.47% V₂O₅ and

1,497 ppm Cr, 64 g/t Ga and 20 ppm Sc from 202m

LB-22-03 with 9.8m @ 83.8% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂, 0.42% V₂O₅ and

1,350 ppm Cr, 57 g/t Ga and 20 ppm Sc from 177m.

The re-assay results provide a consistent basis for comparison of the 2022 LB-series drilling and further confirm broad, high-grade Fe-Ti-V oxide mineralisation within the Farrell-Taylor system.

Matched 2026 re-assays show a material uplift in reported accessory critical metal grades relative to the original 2022 assays, with the mineralised oxide population returning increases of approximately 24% V₂O₅, 48% Cr, 12% Ga and 10% Sc when comparing the same 684 sample intervals, while Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂ remained broadly consistent between assay campaigns.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Temas Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The 2022 re-assay results reinforce the scale and consistency of the Farrell-Taylor Fe-Ti-V oxide system and provide a stronger, internally consistent geochemical dataset for future resource and development work at La Blache. We will use these results to help guide the future deployment of our novel Regenerative Chloride Leach Technology, with testing to include the vanadium, gallium and scandium taken from this location.”

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) (ASX: TIO | CSE: TMAS | OTCQB: TMASF | FSE: 26P0) is pleased to report significant intercepts generated from the 2026 re-assay of original 2022 drill pulps from the La Blache Project in Québec, Canada.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts for 2022 Re-Assayed Drilling*

* Cut-off grades for massive oxide classification are 78% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂ + ≤4.5% MgO, with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. Massive oxide classification requires a maximum of 4.5% MgO. Cut-off grades for semi-massive oxide classification and determination of a significant intercept are 20% Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂ + ≤4.5% MgO, with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. V₂O₅ (%) has been recalculated from V (ppm) using the ALS oxide conversion factor of 1.785 for V to V₂O₅.

The 2022 drilling was completed using NQ diamond core and targeted the Farrell-Taylor area of the La Blache Fe-Ti-V oxide system. The current results do not relate to new drilling; they relate to re-analysis of selected original 2022 pulps using the Company’s preferred fused-bead assay protocol, combined with original 2022 assay data where required to fill internal gaps in the re-assay coverage.

The significant intercepts reported in Table 1 were calculated from the preferred re-assay dataset using length-weighted compositing. The table reports downhole intervals and does not imply true widths. All grades are length-weighted over the reported composite interval, including any internal dilution allowed under the stated criteria.

Drill Results Overview

The 2026 re-assay dataset confirms broad, high-grade Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂ intervals across the 2022 LB-series holes. The strongest width-grade combinations occur in LB-22-07, LB-22-09 and LB-22-06, with additional high-grade intervals reported in LB-22-01, LB-22-04, LB-22-05 and LB-22-08. LB-22-03 returned a narrower but high-grade intercept.

The mineralisation at La Blache is characterised by massive and semi-massive Fe-Ti-V oxide assemblages hosted within the La Blache Anorthosite Complex. For this announcement, the reported cut-off proxy is Fe₂O₃ + TiO₂ + capped MgO, with MgO capped at 4.5% in the cut-off calculation. Massive oxide classification requires both the ≥78% cut-off and a maximum MgO value of 4.5%; intervals that exceed the cut-off but have length-weighted MgO above 4.5% have been retained in the significant-intercept table and flagged as SMO for review.

Re-Assay Results Overview

To quantify the impact of the 2026 re-assay program, Temas compared only those samples where a direct one-to-one match exists between the original 2022 assay and the corresponding 2026 pulp re-assay. This comparison comprises 684 matched sample intervals, with all averages calculated on a length-weighted basis. Major oxide results were compared to a 2022 ME-ICP06 (fused bead digestion)/ ICP06 versus 2026 ME-ICP06 (identical fused bead digestion)/ ICP06 basis, while trace elements were compared on a 2022 ME-MS61 (4-acid digestion) versus 2026 ME-MS81 (fused bead digestion) basis.

As expected, the comparison between identical assay protocols indicates that the major oxide grades are broadly stable between assay campaigns. The trace metals also behaved as expected, with the uplift between the original 4-acid digestion and the near complete digestion of the fused bead protocol most pronounced within the MO domain, where matched samples increased from 0.37% V₂O₅ to 0.47% V₂O₅, 948 ppm Cr to 1,437 ppm Cr, 55 g/t Ga to 62 g/t Ga, and 17.6 ppm Sc to 19.5 ppm Sc. The SMO domain also returned consistent increases, with matched samples increasing from 0.22% V₂O₅ to 0.27% V₂O₅, 545 ppm Cr to 796 ppm Cr, 36 g/t Ga to 41 g/t Ga, and 15.0 ppm Sc to 16.4 ppm Sc. These results support the Company’s view that the 2026 assay protocol provides an improved basis for quantifying accessory critical metals within the La Blache oxide mineralisation.

Figure 1: Collar Location Map for the 2022 drilling, with 2026 re-assay significant intercepts.



Table 2: Length-weighted comparison of 2022 original assay results and 2026 pulp re-assay results for matched La Blache drill intervals, grouped by interpreted mineral domain.

Table 3: Collar Details for 2022 La Blache Drilling, Provided in NAD83/UTM Zone 19N.

Next steps include continued integration of the 2022 re-assay data with the historical and recent drilling datasets, review of MO/SMO domaining, and assessment of implications for future resource work and technical studies.

A drill program is currently in design to test the western extent of Farell Taylor, as it’s interpreted to extend to surface toward the Schmoo Zone.

GRA Enterprises LLC Engagement Agreement Signed

In other news, the Company has engaged the services GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association (“NIA”) to provide ongoing investor relations and strategic communication services to the Company (the NIA Engagement).

Under the terms of the NIA Engagement, NIA will receive a retainer of US$50,000 for the initial three months term of the NIA Engagement and the NIA Engagement can be extended at the election of the Company for an additional 9-month term for an additional US$100,000. NIA will not receive shares or options as compensation. NIA proposes to deliver Temas corporate information and written material to its subscriber base. NIA’s address is 112 Argus Ln, Ste A PMB 113 Mooresville, NC 28117 (email: gerardadamsinflationus@gmail.com and telephone: 1-888-996-4287). NIA and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

NIA is a boutique corporate communication, investor relations and reputation management firm, servicing clients across North America and internationally. The NIA team has deep experience working with public companies of all sizes, across multiple sectors, including both mining exploration and technology industries.

Commenting on the engagement, Tim Fernback, President & CEO of Temas Resources, stated: “We are excited about the opportunity to work with such a well-respected and experienced communications and investor relations firm such as NIA. Their deep knowledge of the public markets in North America and internationally will come in handy as we build out the overall global communication strategy for our Company and our novel metallurgical RCL platform as a for-profit business. NIA has successfully worked with companies like Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA, OTCQB: SAGMF) who are also in the critical mineral / titanium dioxide space to both get the word out and explain their business to new shareholders. NIA has done an excellent job at attracting the attention of a new audience. We are excited to have them join our team.”

The Company would also like to clarify the disclosure regarding the appointment of Vector Advisors, noting that the engagement with Vector Advisors commences immediately and is an ongoing engagement.

Semi-Annual Reporting Update:

Further to our news release of March 30, 2026, and as a result of Temas’ current listing on the Australian Stock Exchange, the Company does not meet the eligibility under the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and therefore will revert to its quarterly financial reporting obligations and will resume filing unaudited interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and all subsequent quarterly periods, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Authorised for release by the Board of Temas Resources Corp.

– ENDS –



For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Follow us:

https://temasresources.com

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.



ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES

Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company’s patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions – validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing – while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas’ RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada – La Blache and Lac Brûlé – which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company’s proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits of the ORF – RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals (“PGMs”), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element (“REE”) recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO 2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO 2 commercial grade product.1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%2,3 is validated for TiO 2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO 2 .

High Recovery Potential: Just as we’ve demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO 2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.



Appendix A: JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1 Report

Section 1; Sampling Techniques and Data



JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1 Report

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. “Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite – Final Report PRO 21-16,” 24 June 2022.

2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company’s Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled “Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc.”

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire