Revolutionizing the Future of Design: Arcadis Launches ‘The Design Perspective’

An Arcadis first, ‘The Design Perspective’ is a visionary blueprint for human-centric design, innovation, and sustainability in a rapidly changing world.

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever design forecast, ‘The Design Perspective’. This pioneering report sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering transformative strategies and solutions to tackle the most pressing questions facing the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector today.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, climate urgency, and shifting societal needs, ‘The Design Perspective’ offers actionable solutions to these challenges. Anchored by cutting-edge market intelligence, cross-sector learning, and practical foresight, it highlights emerging trends such as AI-driven design optimization, modular construction for cost efficiency, and regenerative architecture that harmonizes with nature. The report also explores how technology like augmented reality (AR) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) is revolutionising collaboration across the AEC value chain.

Mansoor Kazerouni, global director of architecture & urbanism at Arcadis, comments:

“Our industry stands at a pivotal moment. ‘The Design Perspective’ is more than a forecast – it’s a blueprint for innovation. It goes beyond trend analysis to deliver practical frameworks and real-world applications that integrate human-centric design principles with technology and sustainability.

“From tackling labour shortages with AI-driven tools to designing climate-resilient infrastructure, this report empowers decision-makers to embrace transformative design strategies that not only solve today’s challenges but also create resilient, adaptive, and human-centered spaces that will define the next decade.

“Whether you’re an architect designing the next generation of buildings or a policymaker shaping urban infrastructure, ‘The Design Perspective’ equips you with actionable insights to lead with confidence.”

Key themes explored in The Design Perspective include:

Digital Transformation : The role of AI, AR/VR, and digital twins in enhancing efficiency and collaboration.

: The role of AI, AR/VR, and digital twins in enhancing efficiency and collaboration. Resilient Urbanism : Designing adaptable cities to address climate change and population growth.

: Designing adaptable cities to address climate change and population growth. Human-Centric Innovation : Prioritizing well-being through biophilic design and equitable housing solutions.

: Prioritizing well-being through biophilic design and equitable housing solutions. Sustainability at Scale: Strategies for achieving carbon-neutral construction and integrating regenerative design practices.

Download the full report here.

About Arcadis

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/5202809/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionizing-the-future-of-design-arcadis-launches-the-design-perspective-302394723.html

SOURCE Arcadis