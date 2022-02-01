Goolight Cable TV Station Utilizes Blackmagic Design Workflow for its 4K 60p Studio

Fremont, CA – January 30, 2024 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Goolight, the cable TV operator in Nagano Prefecture, has incorporated numerous Blackmagic Design products, including ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K live production switcher and HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR broadcast deck, to run a 4K 60p capable studio.

Goolight is a cable TV station covering the vicinity of Suzaka City, Obuse City, and Takayama-mura in Nagano Prefecture. In addition to TV services, it provides internet, telecommunications and electrical services supporting regional infrastructures. Last year, the company extensively updated its studio equipment for cable TV operations, making it the first cable TV station in Nagano to operate a 4K compatible studio.

Shinji Yamagishi, director of the Media Promotion Division of Goolight, explained: “The old studio equipment was over 10 years old, and it was the perfect time for an update. Concurrently, through collaboration between the local government and the private sector, a new facility for creating vitality was planned in front of Suzaka Station, where our headquarters is located. We decided to incorporate a studio in this facility to engage in information dissemination collaboratively with the local community. This led to the creation of a new open style studio.”

An ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K was introduced as the main switcher, along with the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10 for control and Smart Videohub 12G 40×40 with Videohub Master Control Pro for routing. For recording and playback, HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro, HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR and HyperDeck Extreme Control are being used. Multiple SmartView 4K monitors are also installed, with Teranex AV standards converters employed for signal conversion.

“When updating, we needed to create a studio that was 4K 60p compatible, considering future needs. It was also essential to make it cost effective. With these factors in mind, we decided to introduce Blackmagic Design products as our main equipment. We wanted to create a versatile studio that can be used for everything, from broadcasting to streaming,” said Yamagishi.

The building where Goolight’s studio is located is positioned in front of Suzaka Station, serving as a gathering place for local residents. With the aim of creating a facility that fosters new vibrancy in collaboration with local administration and private sectors, the decision was made to construct a new facility incorporating a studio in the building.

With the goal to engage the local community and disseminate information collaboratively, various Blackmagic Design products designed for streaming were introduced, including Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film camera, Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR monitor/recorder, Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K Pro, ATEM Television Studio HD live production switcher, HyperDeck Studio HD Mini broadcast deck, and Web Presenter HD streaming solution. Goolight manages equipment and operations in this setup.

“The building where this studio is located is managed by Suzaka City and has facilities which citizens can use, such as parenting support centers, kitchen studios and coworking spaces. Equipment is installed in a portable rack for streaming from these places, making it available any time. In the future, we want to contribute to the education of local students in collaboration with Suzaka City,” said Yamagishi.

“While we had been using ATEM Mini switchers before, the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K introduced in this new studio is easy to use without having to consult the manual, as long as you have a basic knowledge of switchers. With the ATEM software, the flexibility increases further, and it’s a switcher that allows you to do what you want very easily. As we have a small staff, it’s convenient for one person operation. Moreover, when connected to computers, multiple people can work, making it easy to handle operations from solo to large scale,” said Hayato Muraishi of Goolight, who oversees the technical aspect of the studio.

The company utilizes the studio for various purposes, including the recording of election programs, live broadcasts of local festivals and the weekly news program. Muraishi said: “HyperDeck recorders are used for video playback and recording backups during live broadcasts. HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR is great because it has built in scopes, allowing us to check waveforms directly from the deck. HyperDeck Extreme Control is designed for broadcast deck specifications, making it easy to use.”

Speaking about Blackmagic Design products in general, Muraishi concluded: “Whether it’s ATEM switchers, Videohub routers, or any Blackmagic product, they have a user friendly interface, making them easy to use even for beginners. Regarding Teranex AV, there’s a sense of security because it immediately converts without worrying about the signal you send. Even if something happens, if you connect it to this, you can somehow manage it.”

