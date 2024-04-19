Fortanix Announces General Availability of Key Insight to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Data Security

Attendees of RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco Can View Demos of the Capability, Which Allows Teams to Discover, Assess and Remediate Data Exposure Risks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., a leader in data-first cybersecurity and pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced the general availability of Key Insight, which helps organizations proactively manage data exposure risks due to a lack of visibility and control of their cryptographic posture. Key Insight delivers visibility of keys across multicloud environments and enables organizations to identify risks and future-proof data security against the looming threat of the post-quantum computing era.









Fortanix Key Insight automatically reveals what data has been encrypted, the type of encryption keys, and which workloads use them in AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud environments. The intuitive Fortanix platform interface makes it simple to assess how your cryptographic posture aligns with your policies and prioritize remediation steps. Fortanix executives will be on hand at the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco, where attendees can sign up for a free trial of Key Insight to see whether their organization’s encryption keys are compliant with established policies, standards and regulations across multicloud silos.

Quantum computing is advancing rapidly, and experts predict that the technology will soon be able to break the encryption algorithms that currently protect sensitive data. Fortanix Key Insight helps organizations prepare for the post-quantum era with an automated discovery that creates a complete inventory of all cryptographic keys. Key Insight then delivers an assessment to help prioritize the encryption keys and data services that need to transition to quantum-resistant algorithms. With this insight, organizations leverage the Fortanix platform for the crypto agility needed for a smooth migration to the oncoming NIST-standardized algorithms.

“Encryption is the most effective measure of data security, but security teams all too often lack visibility into what is and isn’t being protected and whether data security best practices are being followed,” said Anuj Jaiswal, Vice President of Product, Fortanix. “Key Insight is a huge step forward for the industry because it helps organizations completely and accurately discover and assess their cryptographic security posture and remediate issues with the crypto-agility capabilities of the Fortanix platform. This is a perfect antidote to the current threat of adversaries harvesting stolen data and waiting for quantum computing technology to catch up so they can decrypt this data.”

“As the global leader in AI healthcare imaging, we know how crucial it is to protect patient information with encryption, especially when it’s stored in the cloud,” said Amit Phadnis, CTIO of RAPIDAI. “The release of Fortanix Key Insight is an important step in helping organizations improve their security and lower the risk to their sensitive data, now and in the future.”

Fortanix Key Insight bridges a key gap between data security posture management (DSPM), which classifies data but doesn’t provide solutions to protect it, and cloud security posture management (CSPM), which identifies configuration security issues in the cloud. The product takes a three-pronged approach to enterprise key posture management:

Discovery: Identifies all encryption assets and provides a detailed map of the relationships between encryption keys and data services.

Assessment: Data-driven heatmaps quickly pinpoint risks, gaps, and priorities against established policies, regulations and industry standards.

: Data-driven heatmaps quickly pinpoint risks, gaps, and priorities against established policies, regulations and industry standards. Remediation: Implements corrective actions at scale to improve cryptographic security, with robust monitoring and reporting to demonstrate continuous improvements over time.

Fortanix at RSA Conference 2024

Fortanix executives will be on-site at the 2024 RSA Conference, which takes place May 6 – 9 at Moscone Center in San Francisco. The company’s suite of solutions will be showcased at booth No. 1261, with hands-on demos, games, and hourly presentations from partners including Nvidia, GuidePoint, BigID, Keyfactor, Veeam, Cohesity, and AppViewX, who will show how they solve customer problems together with Fortanix.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is a global leader in data security. We prioritize data exposure management, as traditional perimeter-defense measures leave your data vulnerable to malicious threats in hybrid multicloud environments. Our unified data security platform makes it simple to discover, assess, and remediate data exposure risks, whether it’s to enable a Zero Trust enterprise or to prepare for the post-quantum computing era. We empower enterprises worldwide to maintain the privacy and compliance of their most sensitive and regulated data, wherever it may be.

At Fortanix, we bring together the very best people in service of our mission including recognized industry pioneers and experts in cryptography and Confidential Computing. We’re also proud to be Great Place to Work certified. Fortanix – Data Exposure Management for the Modern Enterprise. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

