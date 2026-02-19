Go Fractional Launches The Fractional Job Board and Enters Next Stage of Growth

The Job Board expands the company’s reach, attracting more seasoned professionals and connecting executives to leadership roles across industries.

Go Fractional, the startup connecting top talent to companies since 2023, announced today the public debut of its Fractional Job Board.

The launch comes at the intersection of two major trends: increasing unemployment across top companies has left many highly talented individuals without roles, while rising competition and the need for speed are pushing more businesses, especially scale-ups, to find new ways to recruit and resource.

“Go Fractional has really given us access to available talent in a way that just maybe wasn’t even the case four or five years ago,” said Victoria Ashton, Chief People Officer at Lob.

Go Fractional’s Job Board expands access to strategic engagements and connects leaders to a community of over 7,000 profiles. Since its founding, the company has generated over $10 million in fractional income and facilitated leadership placements across industries.

Early Traction and Market Response

Since launching within Go Fractional’s internal talent community, more than 10,000 applications have been carefully reviewed, and over 5,000 potential fractional roles have undergone evaluation. Only the top 5% of opportunities are showcased, ensuring the highest quality matches. The majority of these roles are based in the United States.

“The Job Board gives executives access to more projects and leadership roles,” said Jonathan Grana, CEO and Co-founder of Go Fractional. “It’s essential to our next phase, expanding the talent community and connecting companies to even more experienced leaders.”

Driving Quality and Scale in Executive Hiring

The Fractional Job Board gives consultants greater access to strategic opportunities while ensuring the quality of matches remains high as the community grows.

“Go Fractional’s leads are matched to my skills and experience. They have connected me to the right opportunities,” said Trevor Fry, Fractional CTO who joined the network in 2024.

A Curated Platform

Only vetted talent and select roles make their way onto the Fractional Job Board. Executives must meet defined criteria, and roles are longer-term, strategic engagements that often serve as interim paths to full-time positions.

The Fractional Job Board allows professionals to filter roles by category, skills, location, and hourly rates. Each listing includes job description, responsibilities, qualifications, and links to similar positions.

Internal opportunities will be anonymized during matching to ensure confidentiality, while those publicly available, aggregated through Go Fractional’s system, will disclose the hiring companies.

Leaders looking to find their next project are encouraged to explore opportunities at https://www.gofractional.com/jobs and start their profiles with Go Fractional.

Main Stats and Details

7,000+ profiles of qualified fractional professionals are currently in the Go Fractional’s network.

$10M+ in fractional income has already been generated so far by Go Fractional.

More than 10,000 applications were received.

Over 5,000 potential fractional roles were evaluated.

Only the top 5% of opportunities are showcased.

About Go Fractional

Go Fractional connects companies with top fractional talent. It offers founder‑level leaders the opportunity to earn competitive rates while maintaining the flexibility to pursue their own projects. Go Fractional partners with businesses seeking cross‑industry expertise from seasoned professionals who are ready to solve challenges faced by startups and scale‑ups.

