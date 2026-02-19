Applying Rural Health Transformation Program Funds Can Support Financial Sustainability for Rural Hospitals

Rural hospitals now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen both care delivery and long-term financial stability through new federal transformation dollars. As states begin implementing the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), rural providers will have opportunities to align initiatives that support sustainability, modernization, and readiness for evolving payment models.

One area of growing importance within rural transformation efforts is revenue integrity and financial resilience – ensuring rural hospitals are able to capture appropriate payment for the services they already provide, reduce avoidable revenue loss, and remain viable in a tightening reimbursement environment.

How the New Rural Funds Work

Recent federal legislation created the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) under a broader rural health investment intended to stabilize and modernize rural care. Under this framework, funding flows from CMS to states over multiple years, and states then deploy funding through their Rural Health Transformation Plans.

At a high level, RHTP dollars are intended to support efforts such as:

Support evidence‑based interventions that improve prevention, chronic disease management, and access to essential services in rural communities.

Test and implement new rural payment and delivery models, often tied to value‑based care and alternative payment arrangements.

Provide rural providers with training, technical assistance, and technology to participate successfully in these new models.

Rural hospitals did not apply to CMS directly; instead, they tapped into these dollars through their state’s plan – via sub-awards, participation in pilots, or contracts with approved vendors that helpedthem meet transformation goals.

What RHTP dollars are designed to support

A recurring theme in RHTP guidance is that rural hospitals must maintain financial sustainability in order to preserve access to essential services and participate in new care and payment models.States are emphasizing the importance of tools and expertise that help rural providers remain financially sustainable. These efforts often focus on strengthening operational and payment performance by enabling providers to:

Enable participation in new value‑based or alternative payment models without destabilizing revenue.

Improve revenue cycle performance, reduce leakage, and ensure accurate payment for services already delivered.

Increase transparency and compliance in areas like price transparency and contract performance, which are increasingly linked to regulatory expectations and payer oversight.

While clinical transformation is central, many state transformation strategies also reflect an underlying theme: rural hospitals must remain financially stable in order to maintain access. SlicedHealth directly supports this need by helping rural and community hospitals improve contract performance visibility, model reimbursement outcomes, and capture revenue already earned, creating the financial stability required to successfully carry out broader transformation efforts.

Why financial sustainability belongs in transformation planning

SlicedHealth is positioned as an AI‑driven contract modeling and revenue intelligence platform built specifically to help community and rural hospitals, health systems, specialty practices, and ambulatory surgery centers capture revenue they have already earned. Rural transformation efforts cannot succeed if hospitals continue to face increasing pressure from Medicaid and Medicare Advantage complexity, payer contracts, rising denial rates, delayed payments, shrinking margins, and limited staffing.

For many rural systems, addressing sustainability requires more than adding new programs – it requires strengthening operational foundations. Strategies that support:

Revenue cycle performance

Contract performance visibility

Denial reduction

Underpayment prevention

Compliance with billing and transparency expectations

Fast deployment with expert‑managed services

This can all play a meaningful role in helping rural hospitals remain open and competitive while advancing transformation goals.

Revenue intelligence as part of modernization and readiness

Many rural hospitals are being asked to participate in value-based care models, alternative payment arrangements, or state transformation pilots. Those efforts require the hospital to have strong internal systems and visibility into payment performance. Modern revenue intelligence efforts support transformation readiness in several ways. They can help hospitals identify missed reimbursement and underpayment trends. They can reduce avoidable revenue leakage from denials and inaccuracies. In addition, they strengthen documentation and coding alignment. These efforts improve confidence in contract compliance and forecasting while also supporting more consistent cash flow and fewer write-offs.

In an environment where every dollar matters, these improvements directly strengthen financial sustainability – one of the most critical outcomes rural transformation work is designed to achieve. By helping hospitals protect existing revenue, reduce avoidable losses, and stabilize cash flow, revenue intelligence becomes a practical tool of long-term access to care and successful participation in new care and payment models.

How a rural hospital can practically access funds and engage SlicedHealth

While each state’s process is unique, most rural hospitals can follow a similar path to put SlicedHealth into their transformation strategy:

Identify your state’s RHTP lead and priorities

Start by determining which agency, often Medicaid or the state health department, is managing your state’s Rural Health Transformation Plan and how they intend to use their allocation. Then, review any publicly available RHTP narratives or spotlights to see how strongly they are emphasizing payment reform and revenue cycle improvement.

Align proposed initiatives with state transformation objectives

When evaluating transformation projects, it helps to connect them back to common state goals such as value-based care readiness, financial stability and provider sustainability, technology modernization, operational performance improvement, and regulatory and compliance priorities.

Connect financial improvements to patient access

A strong message for stakeholders is that improving financial sustainability enables expanded access to essential services, supports retention of the local workforce and providers, allows continued investment in prevention and chronic care programs, and strengthens long-term stability for the community’s only local hospital.

Track and report measurable results

As transformation plans evolve, states may require more consistent reporting to demonstrate progress and results. Financial and operational metrics can help show impact in areas such as denial reduction, reimbursement accuracy, improved cash flow with fewer write-offs, and greater administrative efficiency through reduced manual rework. Strong reporting builds long-term credibility and helps rural organizations sustain improvements beyond the initial transformation period.

For rural hospital leaders, the message is straightforward: RHTP funding is not just about adding new clinical programs; it is also about protecting the revenue you already earn so that your hospital can remain open, compliant, and competitive. Using a portion of those dollars to implement a platform like SlicedHealth gives you the data, insight, and support needed to navigate new payment models with confidence and to secure every dollar that your care teams work so hard to earn.

About SlicedHealth

SlicedHealth brings clarity and control to the revenue cycle for health systems and community hospitals. Grounded in hands-on support and built on a rules-based foundation, our platform equips hospital CEOs and CFOs with the tools they need to optimize contract performance, streamline operations without additional staff, and maximize revenue recovery. Our next-generation contract management platform delivers real-time visibility into hospital payer contracts and revenue cycle performance. Driven by SlicedIQ, our AI-powered engine that provides detailed, easy-to-use insights for contract modeling and variance analysis, the SlicedHealth platform automates better decisions across the entire revenue cycle. From claim estimation and business intelligence to a robust price transparency module built for compliance, SlicedHealth helps all hospital leaders recover revenue lost to denials and underpayments. Learn more at https://slicedhealth.com

Contact Information:

SlicedHealth

(888) 290-1298

info@SlicedHealth.com

SOURCE: SlicedHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire