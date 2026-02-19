Aspire Biopharma’s Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company Names ChicExecs as Public Relations Agency of Record

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company – marketer of a proprietary caffeine supplement – has named ChicExecs as its public relations agency of record.

The appointment comes as BUZZ BOMB™ gears up for a transformative year focused on aggressive brand expansion, product innovation, and a refreshed market presence. ChicExecs, a powerhouse agency with offices in six states and a portfolio of over 250 global brands, will spearhead BUZZ BOMB™’s communications strategy. The focus includes media relations, high-impact events, strategic partnerships, and PR-led campaign planning.

“The ChicExecs team is thrilled to partner with Buzz Bomb Caffeine as they reshape the energy category, delivering sharp focus, instant energy, and no crash,” said Kristen Wessel, Senior Vice President of Public Relations at ChicExecs. “Their innovative approach to clean, convenient energy solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate trailblazing brands. We’re excited to amplify their journey, grow their audience, and drive meaningful growth in the marketplace through this exciting new partnership.”

“As BUZZ BOMB™ enters this next stage of growth, we are thrilled to partner with ChicExecs to bring our brand story to life in new and meaningful ways,” said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. “Together, we are redefining how we connect with consumers, highlighting our innovative formulation, and reinforcing our leadership in the rapid caffeine delivery space. ChicExecs’ decades of experience in elevating mission-driven brands makes them the ideal collaborator to amplify our reach.”

The partnership marks a pivotal chapter for BUZZ BOMB™ as it leverages a comprehensive brand refresh. ChicExecs will utilize its deep sector expertise in food and beverage, fitness, and lifestyle products to position BUZZ BOMB™ as the premier innovator for athletes, professionals, and anyone requiring a rapid, efficient energy boost. Beyond consumer awareness, the agency will also drive thought-leadership campaigns to support Aspire’s broader corporate recruitment and industry positioning.

BUZZ BOMB™ Caffeine and Sublingual Delivery

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB™ utilizes a proprietary format delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method provides flavored caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee or soda.

BUZZ BOMB™ features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB™ provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single-serving stick packs.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB™, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com.

BUZZ BOMB™ Variety Pack

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

