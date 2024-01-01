Gloo Named Diamond Sponsor of NRB 2026 International Christian Media Convention

Gloo brings new research, AI-powered technology, and audience reach capabilities to Christian broadcasters at NRB 2026

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), the AI-Powered technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, today announced it will serve as the Diamond Sponsor for the NRB 2026 International Christian Media Convention, taking place February 17-20, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.





One of the largest and longest-running gatherings of Christian media professionals, content creators, and faith-aligned organizations worldwide, NRB convenes leaders shaping the future of faith media. Gloo’s diamond sponsorship reflects its mission to shape technology as a force for good — equipping Christian media with trusted AI-powered tools to reach wider audiences and scale their impact. Barna will unveil new research on AI adoption and trust, and executives from Masterworks, Servant, and Midwestern will lead NRB’s AI track, sharing practical strategies and real-world applications.

“Christian broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help people flourish and communities thrive, and trusted AI can help unlock the collective might needed to meet this moment,” said Scott Beck, co-founder and CEO of Gloo. “We’re building values-aligned AI and strategic partnerships that power technology and grow reach for the faith and flourishing ecosystem. Shaping technology for good is how media professionals can scale their missional impact exponentially.”

Main Stage Programming: Defining the Next Era of Christian Media

As part of the Diamond Sponsorship, Gloo will deliver a series of talks from the main stage addressing key topics at the intersection of faith, media and technology — from AI and trust-building to mission-aligned growth and network effects.

Main stage speakers include:

Scott Beck , Co-founder and CEO, Gloo

, Co-founder and CEO, Gloo Brad Hill , Chief Partner Success Officer, Gloo

, Chief Partner Success Officer, Gloo Rebecca Kelly , Chief Growth Officer, Gloo

, Chief Growth Officer, Gloo Steele Billings , President, Gloo AI

, President, Gloo AI David Kinnaman , CEO, Barna Group

, CEO, Barna Group Bryan Brown , President, Gloo Media Network, and President and CEO of Masterworks

, President, Gloo Media Network, and President and CEO of Masterworks Ben Elmore, Co-founder and CEO, Servant

Together, these leaders will explore how Christian broadcasters can leverage AI-powered technology, research, technology, and strategic partnerships to meet this defining moment with clarity, courage, and innovation.

Innovation Stage: Practical, Hands-On Exploration

In addition to the main stage, Gloo will host a dedicated Innovation Stage, featuring 45-minute deep dives into emerging technology trends and timely conversations. These sessions will be delivered by leaders from Gloo, its Capital Partners, and additional organizations on topics related to AI, marketing, IT, content, licensing, higher education, film production, and leadership.

New Research Release

During the convention, new research from Barna Group, in partnership with Gloo, will reveal new findings exploring Americans’ spiritual openness, the importance of faith in daily life, and beliefs about whether a spiritual revival may be emerging in the U.S. The research will show how AI is shaping spiritual practices among Christians and pastors, whether AI is becoming a source of spiritual guidance, and how people view its authority. Additionally, findings will explore Christian media’s reach and influence, as well as Americans’ trust in Christian media.

NRB Event attendees are invited to connect with Gloo at the event at booth A118 and via gloo.com/NRB.

