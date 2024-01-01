Gopuff and Giannis Antetokounmpo Announce Strategic Partnership

As the newest shareholder of Gopuff, Antetokounmpo plans to collaborate on product development and distribution, create new experiences for fans, and more

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the leading Instant Commerce company, today announced a strategic partnership with NBA Champion, 2-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo, who’s also a shareholder in Gopuff, will collaborate with the company on product development and distribution, content creation, and more.









“Gopuff has been part of my real routine, and I love using their service daily. Late nights after games, early mornings, and everything in between. When I need something fast, I know they’ve got me. I respect how they move. I’m proud to officially join the Gopuff team as a shareholder and we’re just getting started. Stay tuned,” said Antetokounmpo.

“Hearing Giannis talk about Gopuff as part of his everyday routine is exactly why this partnership means so much to us,” added Rafael Ilishayev, co-CEO and co-founder of Gopuff. “We’re most excited to work with partners who don’t just stand behind the brand, but actively experience it and help evolve it through their ideas and feedback. Giannis brings that energy in a big way, and we’re excited to build alongside him to create truly one-of-a-kind experiences that raise the bar for our customers.”

Antetokounmpo and Gopuff plan to create original and exclusive content, develop and distribute new product offerings, and collaborate to bring fans and customers unique experiences.

Gopuff, whose customers are passionate about watching and attending live sporting events, has a proven track record of partnering with elite athletes and entrepreneurs to create relevant products and experiences. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Gopuff’s recent collaborations with Tom Brady for the Super Monday Off Coalition and the launch of GOAT Gummies.

