Analog Way’s Aquilon RS4 Drives Video for World Stage Headliners at Brazil’s Rock in Rio 2024

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Apple Produções, which offers audio, lighting and imaging solutions from design to execution to the live events market, used Analog Way’s Aquilon RS4 to drive video content on the World Stage at the tenth biennial Rock in Rio 2024 festival.

Held in September at the City of Rock in the Parque Olimpico do Rio de Janeiro, the event is Brazil’s signature music festival featuring two weekends of massive artists from around the world. The popular festival has also branched out to other locations, such as Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas.

This year the World Stage headliners included Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes. More than 700,000 people attended and participated in a host of activities supporting the performances at what promoters call “the world’s largest music and entertainment festival.” It is the first in the world to achieve ISO 20121 certification for sustainable events and has been carbon neutral since 2006.

Wesley Almeida (Gringo) with Apple Produções selected Analog Way’s Aquilon RS4 “for the quality and safety of the product” and the “performance and processing capacity of the device” for the busy World Stage where international headliners thrilled fans.

Aquilon RS4 is a mission-critical 4K/8K multi-screen presentation system and videowall processor with 24 inputs and 16 outputs, delivering uncompromising presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration. The RS4 combines industrial grade reliability, unrivaled ease-of-use, versatile 4K digital connectivity, unmatched real-time 10/12-bit 4:4:4 video processing power, best-in-class image quality and pure 4K60p on each input and output with ultra-low latency.

“The RS4 worked perfectly!” Wesley Almeida (Gringo) declares. “The support we received from Analog Way was very good, too!”