AVTECH Announces New Room Alert PRO MDF/IDF Bundle for Network Closet Monitoring

New Room Alert monitor bundles protects facility-wide network infrastructure against overlooked environment threats

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of proactive environment monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of their new Room Alert PRO MDF/IDF Monitor bundle, designed to specifically protect Main Distribution Frame (MDF) and Intermediate Distribution Frame (IDF) closets from environment-related equipment failures.

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world’s most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The Room Alert PRO MDF/IDF Bundle addresses a critical vulnerability in enterprise IT infrastructure. Network closets house essential switches, patch panels, and routers that form the physical backbone of organizational connectivity, yet these mission-critical spaces are frequently left unattended and unmonitored. Environment-related factors cause a wide range of network equipment failures, and a single IDF failure can cascade into widespread network outages resulting in significant financial losses and damage to a company’s reputation.

This comprehensive bundle includes a Room Alert 12SR monitor along with a number of digital sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, airflow, power status, water intrusion, and smoke. Additionally, a Room Entry Sensor provides security monitoring to detect unauthorized access attempts in these often-remote locations.

The bundle specifically addresses the primary threats facing network closets: overheating from inadequate cooling or ventilation, fire risk from densely packed electrical components, water damage from hidden leaks or HVAC condensation, power fluctuations, and physical security vulnerabilities. When conditions exceed pre-set thresholds, Room Alert sends instant notifications via push notification, SMS, or email, giving IT teams the time needed to prevent local failures from becoming network-wide disasters.

“Network closets are the most overlooked and vulnerable points in IT infrastructure,” said Rick Grundy, President and CEO at AVTECH. “Our new Room Alert PRO MDF/IDF Bundle transforms these potential disaster zones into protected, reliable nodes of the network. By offering this pre-configured solution at an affordable price point of $1,449, we’re making enterprise-grade environmental monitoring accessible for organizations of all sizes.”

The Room Alert PRO MDF/IDF Bundle is designed for easy rack-mounted installation with minimal technical expertise required. The Room Alert 12SR provides secure, encrypted communication utilizing HTTPS, TLS, and SNMP v3 to meet stringent security and regulatory requirements. For more information on how this new bundle can protect your distributed network infrastructure, visit RoomAlert.com today.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH’s Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Russell Benoit

Press@RoomAlert.com

AVTECH Software

16 Cutler Street, Cutler Mill

Warren, RI 02885

Ph: 401.628.1600

SOURCE: AVTECH Software, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire