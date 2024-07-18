GlassesUSA.com Launches “Pairfect Match AI™” – a New, Innovative Way to Empower Consumers to Find Glasses That Match Their Face and Preferences

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GlassesUSA.com, the leading eyewear retailer in the United States, announces the launch of the groundbreaking “Pairfect Match AI™” technology, revolutionizing online eyewear shopping by seamlessly matching customers with the perfect pair of glasses. Through “Pairfect Match AI™,” the brand’s proprietary artificial intelligence engine, GlassesUSA.com provides tailored recommendations for each consumer, matching them with the exact product that fits their needs and preferences.



With “Pairfect Match AI™,” GlassesUSA.com reinvents the online eyewear buying experience, ensuring every customer finds stylish frames perfectly suited to their unique facial structure from over 10,000 frames. This significant advancement in personalized eyewear shopping empowers users to quickly and confidently choose glasses that complement their individual features and personal style. By eliminating the guesswork and frustration often associated with selecting eyewear online, GlassesUSA.com is changing the way consumers perceive and purchase prescription glasses, spurring a significant shift to online purchases, which currently stand at only 10% of the market.

GlassesUSA.com’s launch of “Pairfect Match AI™” builds upon the company’s successful introduction of the “Live Try-On” augmented reality virtual mirror, which transformed the try-on experience, and the “Prescription Scanner” app, which allows users to extract an RX from their existing lenses. This latest announcement marks a significant leap in GlassesUSA.com’s ongoing, tech-driven mission to disrupt the eyewear industry.

“At GlassesUSA.com, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. The launch of “Pairfect Match AI™” represents a pivotal moment in our quest to redefine how consumers shop for eyewear,” said GlassesUSA.com CEO and Co-founder Daniel Rothman. “By combining advanced AI capabilities with our deep understanding of customer needs, we are making it easier than ever for individuals to find glasses that both meet their prescription requirements and reflect their unique personality and style, all with the convenience of affordable shopping from the comfort of their home.”

The new “Pairfect Match AI™” represents GlassesUSA.com’s commitment to delivering unparalleled precision and convenience in eyewear selection. With over 10,000 brands and styles at their fingertips, including iconic names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Prada, customers can now enjoy a personalized shopping journey that caters to their unique facial features and style preferences. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, GlassesUSA.com continues to set new standards in online eyewear shopping, reaffirming its position as a leader in innovation within the industry.

GlassesUSA.com Chief Marketing Officer Arie Tom shares, “We’re thrilled to introduce “Pairfect Match AI™,” a game-changing innovation that blends advanced technology with our dedication to personalized customer experiences. With this revolutionary tool, our team is redefining how customers discover eyewear that not only matches their style but also enhances their unique facial features like never before.”

About GlassesUSA.com:

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com, a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group, has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer’s needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

GlassesUSA.com’s Tech Suite Includes:

Pairfect Match AI™: Re-inventing the eyewear shopping experience with the power of AI. Pairfect Match AI™ provides customers with personalized frame recommendations based on their unique facial features, taking into account face shape and style preference.

Prescription Scanner™: The free FDA-listed app that allows consumers to scan their glasses with their phone to effortlessly find their prescription without leaving the house.

Live Try-On™: An AR Virtual Mirror that bridges the physical and virtual worlds and enables users to try on thousands of glasses from home with their mobile phones.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit https://www.GlassesUSA.com

Optimax Eyewear is a vertically integrated consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated eyewear industry. The company serves millions of users with its vertically integrated platform, deploying data science and artificial intelligence to identify consumer needs and developing solutions in the form of innovative eyewear products and services. Optimax Eyewear owns several leading brands in the eyewear market, including B2C destination “GlassesUSA.com,” B2B platform “United Vision Plan,” and the B2B2C innovative eyewear brand “Unica.”

