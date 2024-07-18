Design.com launches design platform for small businesses with new AI design tools

The company behind DesignCrowd.com and BrandCrowd.com unveils a powerful new design platform, Design.com, featuring innovative AI design tools

SYDNEY, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The company behind DesignCrowd and BrandCrowd , leading online creative platforms for logo, graphic and web design, has officially launched Design.com – a new online design platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Design.com emerged out of stealth today to sit alongside the group’s existing brands. The new platform will offer a suite of design tools to help small businesses and entrepreneurs launch and grow their ventures. For a monthly or annual subscription, the Design.com platform offers access to a large library of over 500,000 high quality design templates and a broad suite of design tools.

Design.com’s 40+ design tools include its marquee logo maker which can generate thousands of logo options for a new business in just seconds and a range of other easy-to-use design tools that help entrepreneurs design everything they need from business cards and social media posts, to websites and QR codes. The platform puts a small businesses’ logo at the center of all other designs helping entrepreneurs easily create high quality, on-brand designs in minutes.

With the launch of Design.com, the company also announces two new AI products – an AI Business Name Generator and AI Logo Generator . Design.com’s AI logo generator combines the power of generative AI with Design.com’s existing IP (its large library of templates) to create high-quality, superior AI-powered designs that are commercially safe and completely editable vectors.

2023 marked a record year for the formation of new businesses in the United States with an estimated 5.5 million created during the 12 month period. This comes on the back of an increased number of entrepreneurs around the world starting businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic and has contributed to an increase in global demand for logo design. Google search volume for “logo design” has increased more than 15% year-over-year for the last five years, overtaking online searches for “business cards” in 2020.

“Over the last 15 years, with BrandCrowd and DesignCrowd, we believe we’ve built the #1 logo company in the world. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of Design.com which will take our company to another level. Design.com combines our incredible product and library of design templates with a powerful new brand and new AI design tools. Our vision is to become the premiere design platform in the world for entrepreneurs and small businesses and we believe the new Design.com brand will help us achieve that,” said Alec Lynch, CEO and Founder of Design.com.

Lynch also adds, “Over the last two years, we’ve seen interest in AI design tools explode with global searches for AI design growing over 1000%. Our new AI products already have great traction and we have 15 additional AI products on our roadmap for the next year. This growing demand for AI along with growing online demand for logos and the new Design.com brand is helping drive tremendous growth for our company.”

While operating in stealth, the Design.com platform has grown rapidly and is helping drive tremendous growth for the broader company, which has become the go-to logo creation company in the world with over 1 million email signups per month across its three brands (Design.com, BrandCrowd and DesignCrowd). The company’s revenue is growing 100% year-over-year and is set to reach a $100m (AUD) revenue run rate within the next 12 months.

“Our goal is for Design.com to be top of mind and the first destination business owners go when starting a new venture,” said Clancy Clarke, Head of Marketing at Design.com. “We believe that the launch of our new brand is an exciting step in consolidating our position as a leader in this space.”

About Design.com & DesignCrowd:

DesignCrowd is a global, online design company headquartered in Australia that operates three websites: Design.com, BrandCrowd.com and DesignCrowd.com. Design.com is a design platform that helps entrepreneurs create logos, websites and other designs to launch and grow their small businesses while DesignCrowd.com is a leading online marketplace for graphic design services, connecting small businesses with talented designers across the globe. The company has raised nearly $16M and is backed by venture capital firms like Airtree Ventures and Starfish Ventures.

