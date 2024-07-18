Industrial Metaverse Market worth $228.6 billion by 2029 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global industrial metaverse market is projected to reach USD 228.6 billion by 2029 from USD 28.7 billion in 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 51.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key factors propelling the market growth include the rising adoption of digital twins, Advancement in core technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and IoT, rising demand for efficiency and optimization in industrial sector, and addressing skill gaps and workforce challenges through industrial metaverse. Moreover, continuous developments in 5G/6G, and integration of blockchain technology within industrial metaverse are expected to create significant opportunities for the industrial metaverse market.

Industrial Metaverse Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 28.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 228.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 51.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Opposition From Incumbents Towards Blockchain Technology Key Market Opportunities Continuous Developments In 5G/6G Key Market Drivers Rising demand for efficiency and optimization in industrial sector



Private 5G technology segment to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Private 5G technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to its benefits such as seamless connectivity, low-latency communication, and advanced automation for optimized operations for industries. In the industrial metaverse, private 5G acts as the dedicated, high-performance nervous system, which enables real-time control and interaction as its ultra-low latency allows seamless interaction between physical machines and their digital twins in the metaverse. It enables secure, and isolated network as it provides a private environment for sensitive industrial data and processes within the metaverse. It helps in enabling massive device connectivity as private 5G supports the vast number of sensors and devices needed to create a detailed and interactive digital representation of an industrial environment.

Oil & Gas end user segment to grow at higher CAGR between 2024 and 2029.

In the oil & gas industry, digital twins play an important role in predicting behavior of machines, systems, factories, and processes, which is essential for future productivity and infrastructure growth. For oil & gas industry, engineers can remotely monitor and control offshore platforms and pipelines using AR technology. This reduces the need for on-site personnel, improves safety and reduces operational costs. Highly realistic VR simulations help in training personnel for various tasks, from handling emergencies to conducting intricate maintenance procedures. The industrial metaverse helps oil & gas companies to optimize processes and reduce operational costs.

Europe region is likely to offer significant growth opportunities in the global industrial metaverse market during the forecast period.

Industry 4.0 adoption, strong emphasis on technological advancements, proactive approach to digital transformation, and focus on sustainability are expected to be the drivers for the industrial metaverse industry in the European region. The increasing adopting to AR & VR, and digital twin by German automotive industry, adoption of edge computing and AI technologies by private sector industries in UK, and its strong government support, and increasing adoption in aerospace industry in France are the significant drivers for countries in the UK.

Key players in the industrial metaverse companies include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Siemens (Germany), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Meta (US), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), PTC (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), GE Vernova (US), Intel Corporation (US), AVEVA Group Limited (UK), Alphabet, Inc. (US), and Nokia (Finland).

