Capgemini to acquire Unity’s Digital Twin Professional Services arm to accelerate enterprises’ digital transformation through real-time 3D technology

PARIS & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini and Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced an expansion of their strategic alliance that will see Capgemini take on Unity’s Digital Twin Professional Services arm. Per the agreement, Unity’s Digital Twin Professional Services team will join and embed within Capgemini, forming one of the largest pools of Unity enterprise developers in the world. The transaction will accelerate the iteration and implementation of the market leading real-time 3D (RT3D) visualization software for the industrial application of digital twins. It will allow end users to envision, understand, and interact with physical systems – a key enabler for intelligent industry. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.





Unity’s Digital Twin Professional Services team has worked with many companies over the past five years to develop real-time 3D solutions to drive business results. As more and more enterprises seek to combine the physical and digital worlds, clients are looking for the RT3D software capabilities coupled with business transformation, design, and engineering expertise to realize value from the industrial application of digital twins at scale. Today’s agreement will extend the reach and scale of Unity’s software through Capgemini, allowing more organizations to further push the boundaries of this technology through the acceleration, adoption, and application of RT3D to build and scale immersive experiences.

“Unity’s real-time 3D technology is the unequivocal industry standard for visualization across platforms and devices. As such, it is a key component that will impact the value-chain of intelligent products – from R&D to manufacturing, operations, and services,” comments William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board member. “ This new agreement with Unity will allow Capgemini to embed 3D visualization software capabilities into our end-to-end business transformation services, to help clients realize the immediate and longer-term benefits of intelligent industry.”

“ Unity has reached a point in its growth where the opportunity for us in the enterprise market has outpaced our ability to scale fast enough to meet client demand,” explains Jim Whitehurst, CEO, Unity. “ With its scale and breadth of services – from design and engineering to business transformation and data expertise, Capgemini is well placed to unleash the full potential of Unity technology for enterprise clients across industries with specific use cases.”

As part of this agreement Capgemini plans to scale a range of sector-specific solutions that are currently in high demand. Particularly relevant for automotive, consumer products & retail, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and industrial products/manufacturing, tailored offerings are expected to include:

Simulation: A digital representation of an asset, facility or product that emulates its real-world counterpart through advanced modeling to provide real-time insights and simulate future scenarios.

A digital representation of an asset, facility or product that emulates its real-world counterpart through advanced modeling to provide real-time insights and simulate future scenarios. Human Machine Interfaces: Interactive experiences for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), meters (gauge clusters), and additional screens.

Interactive experiences for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), meters (gauge clusters), and additional screens. Immersive Training: Engaging training experiences in interactive 3D or augmented or virtual reality (AR and VR) to enable better knowledge transfer and safer workplaces.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and growing interactive, real-time 3D (“RT3D”) content and experiences. Our comprehensive set of software and AI solutions supports content creators of all sizes through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content and experiences for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity’s plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

