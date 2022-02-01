Xsolla Joins Forces With Games for Change to Empower Next-Generation Game Developers to Drive Social Change

Showcasing Educational Initiatives and Celebrating Innovation at the 2024 Games for Change Festival Taking Place June 27-28 in New York City

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is honored to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Games for Change Festival, the annual must-attend event for anyone interested in the power of games and immersive media to foster social impact. This Games for Change collaboration highlights Xsolla’s commitment to fostering innovation and education within the gaming community.









This year’s Festival theme, “The 2030 Marker: A Catalyst for Global Change,” emphasizes gaming’s transformative power in addressing global sustainability goals. Xsolla is set to play a significant role at the event, showcasing its pioneering educational programs, such as the recent opening of the Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur, the unveiling of the Xsolla Online Academy, and the future vision of Xsolla Global Academies around the world, which are designed to accelerate learning and development in game creation.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla, will speak about these impactful initiatives to provide equal access to the gaming industry at the Festival. Berkley stated, “At Xsolla, we are committed to driving innovation and supporting the next generation of game developers. Our programs, like the Xsolla Online Academy and the Xsolla Global Academy, are designed to empower participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic gaming industry – now and into the future.”

Xsolla will present the gaming industry’s Most Innovative Award at the Games for Change Awards Ceremony, celebrating exceptional creativity and advancement in game development. This award is part of Xsolla’s ongoing effort to support and promote excellence in the gaming sector.

Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change, commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with Xsolla for the 2024 Games for Change Festival. Their commitment to education and innovation in the gaming industry perfectly aligns with our goals. Together, we aim to demonstrate how games can be a powerful force for social and environmental good.”

The two-day Festival will take place June 27-28 in New York City (The New School/Parson’s School of Design), bringing together global voices to ignite community engagement and drive social change through games and immersive technologies. For more information on Xsolla’s involvement in the Games for Change Festival and details on how to participate in or attend the event, please visit here.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About Games For Change

Since 2004, Games For Change (G4C) has empowered game creators and innovators to drive real-world change — using games and immersive media to help people learn, improve their communities, and make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies, nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to run world-class events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working on using games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.

Contacts

