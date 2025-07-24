Gifts for Good(R) and Zoom Celebrate One-Year Partnership Anniversary, Redefining Global Employee Recognition

Gifts for Good® and Zoom Communications, Inc., celebrate the first anniversary of a transformative partnership that has redefined employee recognition through purpose-driven gifting. The innovative program empowers Zoom’s global workforce, known as “Zoomies,” to recognize their peers with ethically sourced gifts that create a tangible social and environmental impact.

Zoom gifts plant trees with Gifts for Good, via Eden: People + Planet

Thanks to Zoom’s employee gift choices, over 7,000 trees were planted through Gifts for Good’s Impact Partner, Eden: People + Planet. Image credit: Eden: People + Planet.

In its first year, the program has generated thousands of individual, quantifiable impacts, including providing over 57,800 meals to children, funding more than 11,400 hours of care for rescue pets, planting over 7,000 trees, providing 1,988 rides to treatment for cancer patients, and more.

This multifaceted partnership began with a peer-to-peer recognition initiative where employees nominate colleagues who embody the dimensions of Zoom’s core values of delivering happiness to communities, company, customers, teammates, and selves.

The program’s flexibility allowed it to expand to honor employees for company-wide and targeted department initiatives and key belonging tent poles, exemplifying a unique and modern approach to corporate gifting that prioritizes purpose. Central to the program’s success is the element of personal choice. Upon recognition, each Zoomie is invited to select their preferred gift, via the GIFTforward™ platform, choosing from three distinct categories: a thoughtfully chosen physical product, a charity impact that supports a cause close to their heart, or a meaningful local experience that creates lasting memories.

To meaningfully engage a workforce as globally distributed as Zoom’s, the program was architected with a dual focus on sophisticated international logistics and deep, localized impact. Gifts for Good established a global supply chain to deliver physical gifts to Zoomies in numerous countries and partnered with local organizations for the charity impact and experience options.

“This partnership emphasizes how a standard corporate budget for employee recognition can be transformed into a powerful engine for good,” said Laura Hertz, CEO of Gifts for Good. “Together with Zoom, we’ve designed a program that’s no longer wasteful, but is deeply meaningful, connecting directly to the organization’s and workforce’s core values. We’re empowering Zoomies globally with gifts that support communities in their own backyards, turning every act of appreciation into a story of real-world impact.”

“For us at Zoom, recognition is about showing genuine appreciation and reinforcing our culture of care,” said Sara Shillinglaw, Head of Employee Engagement and Impact at Zoom. “The partnership with Gifts for Good has allowed our Zoomies to experience that in a way that also reflects their desire to contribute positively to the world.”

The program has seen strong engagement, with employees selecting 1,722 physical gifts that give back and 501 charity impact gifts over the reporting period.

