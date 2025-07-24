EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Completes $235 Million ABS Financing

Securitization comprised of green bonds reflects EdgeCore’s commitment to sustainable development and operations practices

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the completion of an asset-backed securitization (ABS), totaling $235 million. Proceeds will be used to refinance construction loans and fund future green data center development.

This issuance is backed by EdgeCore’s fully stabilized PH01 data center, which is comprised of 26 MW of IT capacity and is fully leased to a single hyperscale tenant. PH01 is located on EdgeCore’s flagship data center campus in Greater Phoenix.

“EdgeCore’s rapid, exponential growth continues to be supported by the strong financial backing of our owner, Partners Group, and our ability to raise funds through various financing strategies,” said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “Today’s announcement of a significantly oversubscribed, $235 million asset-backed securitization and establishment of a corresponding master trust is a strong first step in a series of ABS issuances which will fund the development of high-density data center campuses across our portfolio.”

This ABS is comprised of designated green bonds, issued in accordance with EdgeCore’s Green Financing Framework and aligned with the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association. Second party opinion was provided by Sustainalytics.

“We prioritized the inclusion of green bonds in this $235 million ABS transaction as part of EdgeCore’s commitment to designing and operating green data center campuses,” said Julie Brewer, EVP of Finance, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “The strength of the S&P ratings associated with this securitization are proof that the financial market continues to see value and stability in EdgeCore and the data center industry as a whole.”

EdgeCore’s ABS was significantly oversubscribed and received S&P ratings of A- and BBB- for its two tranches of notes.

Last month, EdgeCore announced the acquisition of 697 acres of land in Louisa County, Virginia, on which the company intends to develop a data center campus capable of supporting over 1.1GW of power. In May 2025, EdgeCore announced that it had acquired another 44 acres of land in Greater Phoenix, which will be used to expand its total data center capacity in Mesa, AZ to over 450MW of capacity.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world’s largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

