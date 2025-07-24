Tebra Partners With WoundZoom to Simplify Wound Care Management for Independent Practices

The new integration brings advanced wound imaging, diagnostics, and reporting tools into Tebra’s platform – helping providers improve care and reduce admin burden.

Tebra is excited to announce a new partnership with WoundZoom, a leader in integrated wound management solutions. Together, Tebra and WoundZoom deliver an advanced, unified solution tailored to support independent wound care practices, combining advanced wound management technology with simplified workflows to enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, and save valuable time.

“Our partnership with Tebra enables us to deliver a seamless integrated solution that simplifies wound care for independent practices,” said Mark Lacerte, President of WoundZoom. “Together, we’re helping providers spend less time on paperwork and more time on what matters most-patient care.”

This partnership allows Tebra and WoundZoom to combine innovative technologies that enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment planning, and boost the efficiency of reporting and analytics. By integrating their solutions, Tebra and WoundZoom will help healthcare teams spend less time on administrative work and gain quick access to actionable insights, elevating both provider performance and patient outcomes.

WoundZoom’s platform is known for transforming wound care through digital intelligence, with features like advanced imaging, diagnostics, treatment planning, and analytics. Through this partnership, Tebra expands access to these solutions for independent practices, reinforcing a commitment to modernizing wound care management and enhancing provider capabilities.

“We are incredibly excited to further invest in our partner ecosystem to deliver additional integrated solutions for our clients,” said Carrie de Groot, VP of Channel and Partnerships at Tebra.

“By integrating our platform with WoundZoom’s advanced wound management technology, we’re creating the opportunity for independent wound care practices to further simplify workflows and devote more attention to delivering exceptional patient care.”

