GIBO Launches USDG.net: Ushering in a New Era of Blockchain Payments for AI-Driven Animation

HONG KONG, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (“GIBO”), Asia’s leading AI-generated content (AIGC) animation streaming platform, proudly announces the kickstart of USDG.net (GIBO Click), a groundbreaking blockchain payment engine designed to revolutionize transactions within GIBO’s ecosystem. This strategic move further solidifies GIBO’s position as a pioneer in AI-powered entertainment, following its successful listing on Nasdaq on May 9, 2025, under the ticker symbols “GIBO” and “GIBOW.”

GIBO has redefined content creation through its AI-powered tools, including voice synthesis, image generation, script writing, storyboard design, and audio-video synchronization. Building on this foundation of USDG.net, GIBO Click will be offering a secure, transparent, and efficient payment system for creators, viewers, and partners within GIBO’s vibrant community.

USDG.net: Empowering Creators Through Blockchain Innovation

USDG.net leverages blockchain technology to optimize payment processes as a key engine embedded to GIBO Click by offering near-instant transactions, reducing fees, and enhancing security through a decentralized ledger system. Key features include:

Seamless Creator Monetization: Content creators can receive payments directly from a global audience in USDG, a stable coin pegged to the U.S. dollar, ensuring stable earnings and protection from cryptocurrency volatility.

Transparency and Trust: Blockchain’s immutable records provide full transparency of transaction history, strengthening trust between users and advertisers.

Cross-Border Payment Efficiency: By eliminating intermediaries, USDG.net delivers a cost-effective payment solution to GIBO creators in regions such as Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

Seamless Integration with GIBO.ai: The payment system is fully integrated with GIBO’s AI-powered platform, allowing creators to monetize content using tools like GIBO Create while reducing production time and costs.

Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd., stated: “The launch of USDG.net marks a transformative step in empowering our global creator community. By embedding blockchain technology into our payment infrastructure, we’re not only enhancing efficiency but also setting a new standard for how the AI-driven entertainment industry monetizes digital content.”

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Limited operates GIBO.ai, an AI-generated content (AIGC) platform that revolutionizes animation and storytelling. It offers a comprehensive ecosystem for content creators, including tools for voice synthesis, image generation, and monetization. It supports creators from concept development to content distribution, with a strong focus on AI-driven animation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position following closing of the Business Combination, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibo-launches-usdgnet-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-blockchain-payments-for-ai-driven-animation-302452618.html

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.