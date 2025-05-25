Metavista3D to Unveil Game-Changing 3D Display at Display Week 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), announced today it will showcase its innovative 27-inch pseudo-holographic display at Display Week SID2025, featuring unprecedented 2D readability alongside immersive 3D capabilities. The breakthrough technology addresses long-standing challenges in 3D displays by eliminating depth distortions, reducing glare, and balancing immersive effects with practical readability. Additionally, the company will debut its new live video camera 3D display system, marking a significant advancement in spatial reality experiences without requiring special glasses.

Perfect 2D Readability in a 3D World

Metavista3D’s new display technology represents a fundamental shift in how spatial content can be consumed. The 27-inch display solves critical issues that have historically plagued 3D displays, including text distortion at different viewing angles and distracting depth effects that compromise readability. This achievement makes the technology particularly valuable for professional applications where both immersive visuals and clear information display are essential.

Live Video Camera Integration Expands Possibilities

The company’s debut of live video camera integration with its 3D display technology opens new avenues for remote collaboration, teleconferencing, interactive entertainment, in addition to its current eMirror, and rearview automotive camera systems. This capability transforms flat video feeds into spatial experiences that maintain the natural depth and dimensionality of the captured environment.

Industry Implications and Applications

“What makes our technology distinctive is how we’ve reconciled the trade-off between immersive 3D and practical usability,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO for Metavista3D. “By solving the readability challenges, we’ve created a display that can seamlessly transition between use cases without compromising either experience.”

The technology is expected to find applications across multiple industries, from automotive dashboards and cockpit displays to medical imaging, design visualization, and consumer electronics. By eliminating the need for special glasses, Metavista3D has removed a significant barrier to adoption for everyday use cases.

About Display Week

Connect and collaborate with the leaders driving the display industry, whether they’re creating groundbreaking technologies or finding new applications for these advancements in their products. Display Week draws 7,000+ professionals across all sectors, from retail and gaming to aerospace and medical. Join them to share new ideas and set the agenda for the future of display. For more information, visit: www.displayweek.org or www.sid.org.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is engaged in the development of AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies targeting applications in spatial content and immersive visualization. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents and is positioning its technology to address emerging market opportunities in glasses-free 3D interfaces. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251801