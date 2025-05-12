Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Takes the Stage at Anime Expo 2025

Bringing a Special Screening, Creator Talk Show and Music Performance to Anime Expo 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. announced today that the latest installment in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX — a first-ever collaboration between studio khara and Sunrise — will participate in Anime Expo 2025, North America’s largest anime convention.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, a theatrical film composed of re-edited episodes of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series that premiered in February of this year, became the highest-grossing Gundam title in U.S. box office history, earning $1.03 million and attracting more than 76,000 viewers to theaters. Now, the breakout film lands in Los Angeles for a special event taking place at the Peacock Theater during Anime Expo 2025 on Thursday, July 3. The event will feature a screening of the theatrical Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film followed by a talk session with key creative staff. Scheduled panelists include Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay) and Tomoyo Kurosawa, voice actor of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU) and Naohiro Ogata (Gundam Executive Producer from Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.). To conclude the event, there will be a live music performance.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. will also attend Japan Expo 2025, Europe’s largest celebration of Japanese culture, held at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6. The event will feature a special movie screening of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- with Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), and Mahiro Maeda (Design Works and Storyboard) taking the stage to share behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the series and explore the evolving world of Gundam.

Full details on both events are as follows:

Event Logistics

Anime Expo

Gundam Rising in Los Angeles – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event

When: Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM (PT)

– 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment

– 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM Talk & Performance Segment

Where: Peacock Theater

Guests:

Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU), Naohiro Ogata (Gundam Executive Producer), and more

What:

Movie screening, Talk Show, Live Music Performance, Free Giveaways

*Please note that an Anime Expo badge is required for entry to this event.

*All information in this press release is current as of the time of announcement and may be subject to change without notice.

Anime Expo 2025 takes place July 3-6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Visit the official website at https://www.anime-expo.org/ for more information and to purchase a badge.

Japan Expo

“Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX” Panel in Paris

When: Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM (CET)

– 10:00 AM – 11:25 AM Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment

– 11:25 AM – 12:15 AM Talk Segment

Where: Yuzu Stage

Guests：

Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Mahiro Maeda (Design Works and Storyboard)

*Please note that a Japan Expo ticket is required for entry to this panel.

*All information in this press release is current as of the time of announcement and may be subject to change without notice.

Japan Expo 2025 is set for July 3-6 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France. For more information and ticket purchasing, visit https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/ .

About Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a brand new series directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and is the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION series creator studio khara, and Sunrise, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam works. The anime series is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video with new episodes coming out every Tuesday at 9:00 AM PT.

The series follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl living peacefully in a space colony, who is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling competition known as “Clan Battle” after encountering a mysterious girl named Nyan. Taking the entry name “Machu,” Amate dives headfirst into the intense world of mobile suit dueling.

Around the same time, a mysterious Gundam mobile suit and its pilot, a boy named Shuji, who are being hunted by both the space military and the police, appear before her.

The world is now on the brink of a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Streaming Information & Socials

Streaming Platform:

Only on Prime Video

https://amazon.com/dp/B0CY9Q3TVR

Socials:

Official Website: https://en.gundam.info/about-gundam/series-pages/gquuuuuux/

Official X (Japanese Only): @G_GQuuuuuuX

Hashtags: #ジークアクス #GQuuuuuuX

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create “Awesome works” and make them readily available to everyone.

Official Website: https://www.bnfw.co.jp/en/

Staff of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki

Series Supervision: Yoji Enokido

Character Design: Take

Mechanical Design: Ikuto Yamashita

Animation Character Design / Chief Animation Director (Characters): Yumi Ikeda / Fumie Kobori

Animation Mechanical Design / Chief Animation Director (Mecha): Kim Sejun

Original Work: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Screenplay: Yoji Enokido / Hideaki Anno

Design Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Mahiro Maeda / Shingo Abe / Hidehito Matsubara / Takuya Lio / Shuichi Iseki / Takeshi Takakura /絵を描く PETER / Ami / mebae (PONCOTAN) / Wataru Inada / Shinya Mizuno / Yusuke Omura / Yutaka Izubuchi / Tomoko Masuda / Ayano Hayashi / Hideaki Anno / Kazuya Tsurumaki

Art Setting: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan) Concept Art: Hajime Ueda

Storyboard: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Hideaki Anno / Mahiro Maeda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki

Direction: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Daiten Komatsuda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki

Character Animation Director: Hidehito Matsubara / Mayumi Nakamura / Shuichi Iseki

Mechanical Animation Director: Shingo Abe / Gen Asano

Detail Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Tatsuya Tanaka

Animation Check: Yasuto Murata

Digital Animation Check: Mayuko Karesue (Studio Eight Colors) / Ayaka Miura / Emi Nakano

Color Design: Akiko Inoue (Wish)

Color Spec & Check: Saeko Kujima (Wish), Hiromi Okamoto (Wish)

Special Effects: Shin Inoie Art Director: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan)

Assistant Art Director: Chihiro Goto (Totonyan)

CGI Director: Takashi Suzuki

CGI Animation Director: Masanori Iwari / Sigma Morimoto

CGI Modeling Director: Shintaro Wakatsuki / Ryosuke Kusudo CGI Technical Director: Harusuke Kumagai

CGI Art Director: Hiroyasu Kobayashi

Graphic Design Director: Kayoko Zama Visual Development Director: Yosuke Chigo

Director of Photography: Tomoyuki Shiokawa (T2 studio) Photography Advisor: Akira Fukushi (T2 studio)

Special Effects Director: Hiroaki Yabe

Look Development: Nanae Hirabayashi / Yoko Miki

Editor: Emi Tsuji

Music: Junsei Terui / Masayuki Hasuo / Seigen Tokuzawa

Opening Theme “Plazma”: Kenshi Yonezu

Insert Song “Midnight Reflection”: NOMELON NOLEMON

Insert Song “Yoru ni Saku”: Suisei Hoshimachi

Ending Theme: Suisei Hoshimachi “Mou Dou Natte mo Ii ya”

Sound Director & Sound Mixing: Akira Yamada (Sound Team Don Juan)

Sound Effects: Naoto Yamaya (Sound Box)

Chief Producer: Yuki Sugitan

Gundam Executive Producer: Naohiro Ogata

Producer: Keisuke Kasai

Production Desk / Setting Production: Hayato Tanaka

Digital Production Desk: Kohei Fujiwara

Production: studio khara / Sunrise

Production Committee: Bandai Namco Filmworks / Nippon Television Network

Cast of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU): Tomoyo Kurosawa / Nyaan: Yui Ishikawa / Shuji Itō: Shimba Tsuchiya / Shalia Bull: Shinji Kawada

When publishing or using image materials, please ensure the following copyright notice is included:

©SOTSU・Sunrise

