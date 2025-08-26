GIBO Holdings Ltd. Launches SparkRWA.ai to Showcase Streaming Platform Trial Results and Advance AI-Powered Monetization Analytics also The Inauguration of the Inspiration Alliance

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a pioneering force in AI-integrated media technologies, today announced the official launch of its SparkRWA.ai website, a strategic digital gateway that highlights the progress made in testing GIBO Click’s monetization analytics engine across a growing portfolio of global short-drama streaming platforms.

SparkRWA.ai serves as a transparent, evolving hub to demonstrate the readiness and performance of GIBO Click’s multi-currency analytical infrastructure—a critical step toward SparkRWA’s long-term vision of verifying and tokenizing short-form narrative IP, story ideas, and creative inspiration as real-world assets.

Data-Driven Foundations for the Future of Creative IP

The SparkRWA.ai platform introduces a curated collection of trial outcomes from leading short-form content platforms such as Honey Reels, YouShort, uDrama, DramaFlow, YouSee, and CoolShort. These early trials validate the ability of GIBO Click to:

Enable platform-level monetization analytics

Support multi-currency settlement and localized transaction logic

Deliver actionable insights for content valuation and trend prediction

Establish metadata and behavioral markers required for eventual IP verification and tokenization

By launching SparkRWA.ai, GIBO Holdings emphasizes its commitment to infrastructure transparency and its methodical approach toward building a scalable ecosystem for creative asset monetization.

Paving the Way for a Tokenized Creative Economy

With SparkRWA.ai, GIBO is not only showcasing technological progress but also creating a narrative roadmap. The platform will evolve in phases, starting with:

Analytics Layer – Providing real-time insights and value estimation for short-form content. Verification Layer – Laying the groundwork for authenticating idea origin, content engagement, and creator participation. Tokenization Layer (Coming Soon) – Allowing verified ideas and creative content to be represented as unique, tradable digital assets.

This phased rollout reinforces GIBO’s vision of unlocking new value for creators, studios, and content investors in an increasingly digital-first entertainment economy.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibo-holdings-ltd-launches-sparkrwaai-to-showcase-streaming-platform-trial-results-and-advance-ai-powered-monetization-analytics-also-the-inauguration-of-the-inspiration-alliance-302538650.html

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.