AI Powers AR: Spotselfie Debuts Real-World Ad Marketplace for Brands & Creators

As AR glasses and spatial computing go mainstream, Spotselfie connects brands and creators to launch immersive campaigns at real-world locations.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spotselfie®, the self-funded AR real-world social metaverse with 16 issued patents, is rolling out its next-generation platform. This AI-powered creator marketplace lets brands and independent creators place GPS-anchored brand experiences in the real world. Built for mobile AR and the next wave of XR smart glasses, it opens new income streams for creators and delivers brands unmatched local targeting.

Unlike Snapchat’s filters or Facebook’s feeds, Spotselfie anchors AR campaigns to real-world locations, persistent, monetizable experiences where creators earn, brands engage authentically, and users connect beyond scrolling.

With more than 40 companies, including Apple, Meta, Google, and Snap, currently developing XR glasses, immersive digital experiences are rapidly merging with our physical surroundings. As consumers begin to expect real-world interactivity and AI-enhanced content, Spotselfie provides a direct path for brands to reach targeted audiences without relying on traditional agencies.

“This relaunch is all about decentralizing creativity,” said Ray Shingler, Co-Founder of Spotselfie. “Instead of relying on expensive marketing firms, brands can now go straight to the source, creators who live, work, and play inside the exact audience they want to reach.”

With built-in AI creator tools launching soon, Spotselfie will empower creators to generate immersive branded AR campaigns for the very demographics they represent, bypassing the need for traditional agencies and unlocking new monetization pathways.

Key Features of the Spotselfie Relaunch:

AI Creator Toolkit – Natural language prompts and computer vision tools allow creators to generate visuals, 3D interactions, and text overlays, with AI suggesting optimal placement and scaling in real-world locations.

SAM Portal & Marketplace – A digital hub where brands post campaign briefs and independent creators bid to build GPS-anchored AR experiences. Creators keep the majority of their earnings, while Spotselfie takes a small percentage of each transaction, creating a scalable, performance-based revenue stream.

urMojo® Profiling – Personality-based matching that connects campaigns with audiences without behavioral surveillance.

Why Now? The Timing Is Spot On

Spatial computing is finally colliding with the creator economy, and brands are racing to own the real-world layer of the internet. The rise of AI-powered content creation has removed the barriers to producing high-quality, interactive campaigns, while micro and nano creators are winning trust where big influencers have lost it. At the same time, brands are moving away from traditional agencies toward direct, decentralized partnerships. Industry forecasts project the global spatial computing and AI-powered AR advertising market will exceed $100 billion by 2030, and Spotselfie is positioned to capture a share from day one.

SAM Portal & Marketplace: Connecting Brands and Creators

The SAM (Spotselfie Attraction Maker) Portal is where brands, from Fortune 500s to local shops, post campaign briefs, assets, and targeting. Creators browse these in the integrated Marketplace, pitching ideas, submitting AR samples, and setting prices. Campaigns are built with Spotselfie’s AI tools (templates, animation prompts, AI-generated art, and placement recommendations) and then anchored to real-world locations. Winning creators keep most of the revenue, with Spotselfie taking a small fee to fuel growth.

University Demonstration & Revenue Model

Spotselfie has mapped a working AR Metaverse prototype to Purdue University, showcasing AR ads, Spotlands®, and admin-controlled overlays for stadiums, parking, and public spaces. The model proposes a 50/50 revenue share on digital land sales plus a portion of Spotselfie’s creator fee, aligning incentives for brands, creators, and universities. Learn more: www.spotselfieapp.com/purdue-metaverse.html

About Spotselfie

Spotselfie is reimagining what it means to be social. Built entirely through self-funding, the platform has maintained complete creative control, driving rapid innovation and alignment with its founding vision. By merging location-based AR, creator monetization, and AI into one system, Spotselfie is positioning itself as a foundational layer of the spatial internet.

The mobile AR social metaverse is already live with GPS-anchored, interactive experiences. Next comes the AI-powered creator marketplace, followed by XR smart glasses integration in Q1 2026. Early access begins in late 2025, starting with U.S. college campuses eager for immersive campaigns and a new revenue stream.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ray Shingler

Co-Founder, Flying Eye Reality, Inc.

400149@email4pr.com

219 309-7048

www.spotselfieapp.com

