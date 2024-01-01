Ballogy and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Partner to Recognize 60 Game-Changing Coaches

Award celebrates leadership on and off the field as Ballogy partners with coaches to refine training tools powered by AI, computer vision, and performance analytics

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSA–Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Ballogy, the leading skills development and assessment app, have partnered to spotlight 60 high school head coaches as finalists for the Game-Changing Coach Award. This honor recognizes coaches who go above and beyond in developing young athletes both on and off the field.





In addition to celebrating these finalists, Ballogy is working closely with many of them to shape its expanding player development platform. By listening directly to coaches, Ballogy is tailoring tools—powered by AI, computer vision, and advanced analytics—that support them in guiding the next generation of athletes.

“Coaches are the foundation of Texas high school football, and these 60 finalists represent the very best of what it means to lead,” said Rudy Klancnik, Vice President of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “Partnering with Ballogy allows us not only to recognize these coaches, but also to provide their programs with resources that support their ongoing success.”

“The Ballogy app is built for coaches, by coaches,” said Todd Young, President and CEO of Ballogy. “These finalists are not just award recipients—they’re also our partners in shaping the tools their athletes need most. Their feedback helps us ensure our technology delivers meaningful training, performance tracking, and development opportunities that truly make a difference.”

The Game-Changing Coach of the Year will be selected from the pool of finalists through fan voting on TexasFootball.com beginning September 3. The winner will be announced in November and will receive $5,000 for their football program.

This partnership builds on Ballogy’s growing presence in football, including its collaboration with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is contributing to the development of football curriculum and assessments for the platform. Stroud, the NFL’s 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, brings firsthand insight and inspiration to Ballogy’s mission of leveling the playing field for aspiring athletes everywhere.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s all-in-one skills development and assessment app gives coaches an opportunity to deliver a vetted training program to their players year-round, all from the palm of their hand. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

About Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Dave Campbell’s Texas Sports has long been a driving force in Texas athletics – combining digital platforms, media production, and marketing strategy to elevate teams, schools, brands, and communities across the state. They are the team behind some of the most trusted names in Texas sports:

Dave Campbell’s TexasFootball.com – The definitive source for Texas football news, rankings, scores and original storytelling.

Dave Campbell’s TexanLive.com – The state’s leading high school live-streaming network, broadcasting thousands of UIL events every year.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine – A Texas tradition for more than 65 years, recognized as the bible of Texas football and the trusted voice of the state’s high school, recruiting, and college game.

Through deep partnerships with school districts, sponsors, and state organizations, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football creates unforgettable fan experiences, tells compelling stories, and delivers campaigns that move the needle – on and off the field.

