GIBO Click Successfully Completes Monetization Engine Trial on DramaFlow, Expanding Smart Infrastructure in Short-Drama Platforms

HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a leader in smart content monetization technology, today announced the successful testing of GIBO Click’s multi-currency settlement and analytics engine on the fast-growing short-drama platform DramaFlow.

Launched in October 2024, DramaFlow focuses on delivering high-frequency, high-engagement vertical short dramas of 1 to 3 minutes. The platform targets global audiences with strong user bases in North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, and supports diverse monetization models including IAP (in-app purchases), IAA (in-app ads), and subscription memberships.

As of June 2025, DramaFlow has:

1.4 million total users

120,000 daily active users

Over 43 million total video views

GIBO Click Powers Performance & Viewer Insight

The successful implementation test allowed DramaFlow to leverage key modules of GIBO Click, including:

Multi-Currency Settlement Engine : Streamlining transactions across diverse regions and user demographics

: Streamlining transactions across diverse regions and user demographics Real-Time Viewer Analysis : Gaining audience insights and optimizing content placement for maximum engagement

: Gaining audience insights and optimizing content placement for maximum engagement Flexible Commerce Layer: Supporting various monetization logics tailored to the platform’s global strategies

This integration reinforces GIBO Click’s role as an adaptive infrastructure for scaling short-drama ecosystems and enhances the user-to-value conversion loop.

Accelerating the Smart Entertainment Economy

With short-form platforms becoming cultural powerhouses, GIBO Click continues to enable intelligent content monetization at global scale. The DramaFlow trial marks another strategic deployment following earlier trials with platforms like Honey Reels, YouShort, and uDrama.

GIBO Click’s smart monetization tools are expected to continue rolling out across new geographies and partner platforms throughout 2025.

