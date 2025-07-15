Dimensional Innovations Brings “Positive Distraction” Experiences to Life with Epson Laser Projectors at Kansas City Children’s Burn Clinic

Projectors Create Immersive Environments to Help Children Feel at Ease During Burn Treatments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Burn treatments are often highly uncomfortable and present a challenging experience for patients that can be difficult to improve. Children’s Mercy Kansas City burn clinic was looking for a new way to create a positive distraction that would give patients a sense of comfort and control without disrupting clinical workflows. Initially conceptualized by BSA LifeStructures, experience design firm Dimensional Innovations (DI) was brought in to reimagine the physical and digital experiences at the burn clinic to bring tech-driven, positive distractions to life. Leveraging multiple Epson laser projectors, DI created an immersive, interactive experience designed to put children at ease as they enter the burn clinic for treatment.

Epson projectors power immersive and interactive experience for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City burn clinic.

DI’s empathetic and proven approach combines the power of imagination with an uplifting environment to encourage patient healing, while delivering a better experience for patients, families and caregivers. “We know that burn treatments can be very uncomfortable – especially for kids – and positive distractions are a great way to connect with patients in a unique way,” said John Coovert, solutions engineer, Dimensional Innovations. “We were brought in to think creatively about how to engage patients in a way that would be authentic, thoughtful and helpful to the treatment process.”

As part of the discovery process, DI wanted to understand what style of imagery and animation would best resonate with the patients. DI’s team compiled a survey for the burn clinic, asking what type of birds, music styles and lighting hues the patients would like. The result is a collection of bird animations that allows patients to customize their experience – choosing the type and number of birds, the lighting and accompanying music. Through projection, patients can watch their creations soar throughout the colorfully lit hallways and into the treatment room.

“When the children enter the space, they are in a hallway entry with decorations on the wall, setting the stage for the experience,” said Daniel Marx, burn clinic nurse manager, Children’s Mercy. “This is where they can customize their treatment, choosing the light colors on the ceiling, the flying birds on the wall and the music in the room. Whatever they chose is projected into the treatment room.”

Many burn clinic patients require multiple treatments, often returning for ongoing care, and the procedures involved can sometimes trigger post-traumatic stress related to their injuries and treatment. Children’s Mercy aimed to create an adaptable environment – one that could change over time. For example, if a room was pink during a stressful visit, it could look completely different during the patient’s next visit. The goal is to prevent patients from associating specific colors, sounds or feelings with treatment experiences, ultimately helping to reduce stress and anxiety.

Dimensional Innovations leveraged nine Epson laser projectors for the project at Children’s Mercy, including six Pro L1070UNL high lumen models and three BrightLink® 1480Fi ultra short throw interactive laser displays. “We looked to Epson for this project because of the color representation its projectors provide, as well as the ultra short throw setups we can leverage to create an amazing effect,” said Coovert. “We were dealing with very little throw space, and we knew Epson would be able to help us create the impact we wanted in the tight space available.”

“To create an experience that helps children during times of intense anxiety, fear and discomfort is truly remarkable,” said Tom Piche, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “We’ve seen many unique projector installations over the years; this one is especially powerful. We’re proud that Epson technology could help bring this concept to life.”

Since its launch, the digital bird sanctuary has proven to be a safe, serene and sustainable positive distraction for pediatric patients and staff. A video about the project can be seen here. For additional information about Epson’s laser projectors, visit http://www.epson.com/laserprojectors.

