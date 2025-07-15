AccuRIG 2 Debuts Direct In-App Access to 4,500+ ActorCore Motions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion announces a major upgrade to AccuRIG , the industry’s most popular free automatic rigging software, used by over 200,000 creators. The latest version 2 boosts productivity by integrating advanced AI search technology directly into the workflow. With the powerful in-app AI Deep Search, artists instantly browse and explore more than 4,500 ActorCore motions, dramatically accelerating the creative process. This deep integration saves valuable production time and enriches the animation pipeline with smart, intuitive tools that help creators find the best motions without ever leaving AccuRIG 2. Follow this tutorial to start moving your characters!

AccuRIG 2 Continues the Legacy of Innovation

AccuRIG 2 introduces a suite of innovative features aimed at enhancing both user experience and productivity. Over 4,500 premium 3D motions from ActorCore are now directly accessible within AccuRIG. Fully integrated motion preview and retargeting tools also enable the testing and adaptation of animations in AccuRIG’s intuitive interface, eliminating the need to switch between applications to check content fit.

Blitzing Through AI Motion Search and Preview

One of the highlights of AccuRIG 2 is its powerful AI-driven search capability, which makes discovering the perfect motion quicker than ever. With Reallusion AI Deep Search, content can be searched by category, filters, or even natural language using detailed descriptions in over 100 supported languages. This flexibility ensures that creators worldwide can easily find exactly what they need for any project. The enhanced preview window supports free navigation around the character, enabling thorough examination of rigging and motions before committing to export for 3rd-party integration.

The Pinnacle of Character Rigging: Trusted by Users Worldwide

AccuRIG remains at the forefront of 3D character rigging, revolutionizing how artists and studios approach character creation. Trusted by over 200,000 users worldwide, this free application simplifies the rigging process by transforming static 3D models into fully animatable characters—down to the finger joints—in just a few easy steps. Whether for games, films, virtual production, or interactive media, AccuRIG’s intuitive design and advanced automation dramatically lower technical barriers. Its compatibility with industry-standard platforms such as Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, iClone, Omniverse, Maya, 3ds Max, MotionBuilder, and Cinema 4D makes it a flexible and powerful addition to any pipeline.

Multi-Purpose ActorCore Motion Integration

ActorCore offers thousands of high-quality motions tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries—from video games and filmmaking to training simulations, digital twins, and architectural visualization. Each motion is professionally produced, featuring precise foot contact, detailed finger and toe articulation, smooth transitions, adaptable stance shifts, and natural movement. By combining AccuRIG’s auto-rigging with ActorCore’s curated motion system, it’s possible to rig, animate, preview, and refine characters with unmatched speed and precision—all in one streamlined platform.

AI Search Ushers in Next-Level Augmented Productivity

By consolidating advanced AI technology with ActorCore ‘s extensive motion library into a single free tool, AccuRIG 2 redefines the character animation process. With instant access to thousands of retargetable motions, intelligent search features, and an intuitive rigging system, there’s no need to juggle multiple applications or get bogged down by complex workflows. Instead, users gain a seamless, end-to-end pipeline that takes them from rigging and preview to export with minimal effort. For studios and creators looking to boost productivity and achieve professional-grade results, AccuRIG 2 sets a new standard for accessible, high-quality animation.

