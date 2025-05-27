GIBO Announces Successful Application of inspirAI in Short Drama, Completes Thematic Creation Tests with HoneyReels, Pioneering Cross-Format Innovation in Anime and Live-Action Short Drama

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading AI-generated content platform, today announced the successful application of its proprietary inspirAI™ technology in short drama creation, marking a major advancement in GIBO’s cross-format storytelling capabilities. Through a series of thematic creation tests conducted with the short film platform HoneyReels, GIBO has validated the flexibility and performance of inspirAI across both anime-style and live-action content formats.

This milestone positions GIBO at the forefront of modular AIGC (AI-Generated Content) infrastructure, designed to enable scalable, intelligent storytelling for a global creator community.

HoneyReels: A Rising Force in the Global Short Drama Market

HoneyReels is a fast-growing mobile short drama platform that specializes in 1–2 minute serialized episodes. With over 1,000 titles released, the platform has amassed millions of users and surpassed 5 billion views globally. Its content is distributed across 190+ countries and localized in multiple languages including English, Thai, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malay, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Spanish. Focused on key markets such as North America, Japan, and South Korea, Honey Reels has become a breakout player in the global short drama space with a monthly growth rate exceeding 50%. Known for its premium content strategy, efficient distribution model, and global outlook, Honey Reels continues to raise the bar for mobile-first entertainment. Honey Reels is currently available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

inspirAI: Driving Dual-Format Content Creation with Intelligent Story Curation

During the recent tests, GIBO’s inspirAI engine was used to generate narrative concepts adaptable to both animation and live-action formats. Output included:

Thematic prompts and episodic structures

Character backstories and emotional arcs

Optimized plot direction and story pivots

Multilingual dialogue generation and visual mood references

The system’s built-in curated storyline engine uses real-time audience data, emotional score metrics, and genre models to enhance tension arcs, turning points, and climactic moments—automatically forming “premium storyline packages.” This elevates inspirAI beyond a writing tool to a high-efficiency content incubation engine, helping platforms surface storylines with strong commercial and emotional appeal.

Transforming Short Drama Production: High Quality, Low Cost

As the short drama economy expands rapidly on mobile and social platforms, inspirAI provides an end-to-end AI-powered solution that drastically reduces the time, cost, and manpower traditionally required for production:

Rapid script and multi-ending generation

Auto-rendered character profiles and visual prompts

Localized emotional tone-matching for different markets

Mobile-first formatting, including vertical and episodic output

Story simulation and genre experimentation at scale

What once took weeks in pre-production can now be achieved in 1–2 days, empowering studios and creators to launch and test new concepts faster than ever before.

Building the Intelligent Core of the GIBO Content Ecosystem

The successful deployment of inspirAI reinforces GIBO’s multi-module ecosystem strategy. Integrated within the GIBO Click framework, inspirAI will operate alongside ai-Avatar (AI identity system) and AIARSE (asset recognition and settlement engine), enabling a full-circle system for creation, attribution, and value distribution.

By placing AI at the center of narrative innovation, GIBO is advancing a unified platform model where short dramas, animation, and interactive media can converge, evolve, and scale together—creating the infrastructure for the future of intelligent entertainment.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

