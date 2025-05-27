DNA&STONE BOASTS “LOVING PET CARE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD” IN NEW CAMPAIGN FOR ROVER

Agency creates unique jingles in the voices of pets to promote safe and reliable pet sitters

SEATTLE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn’t flinch for brands who want to go there, today announced the launch of its latest creative campaign with Rover , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. The campaign, titled “ To My Hooman ” portrays fun animated stories that come from the perspective of pets who understand that while the sitters from Rover may not be their human, they are the next best thing.

Rover, who has been a long-time client of DNA&STONE, came to the agency looking for help to not only create awareness of the brand, but also build trust among pet owners looking for safe and reliable sitters. With the objective of winning the hearts of pet parents and sparking interest in Rover as a trusted solution for personalized and passionate care, DNA&STONE created a campaign that pulled at the heartstrings of these pet parents.

A continuation of its original launch in 2023, the “To My Hooman” campaign showcases animated stories from the perspective of pets. Each video highlights the joy, comfort and personalized care pets receive from their sitters on Rover, exemplifying how Rover has sitters who can meet the unique needs of each and every pet (and pet parent).

“As pet owners ourselves, we knew that trust would be the number one barrier to a person using Rover. Many of us would prefer for our pets to be in the loving arms of a family member or friend, but that isn’t always the reality and Rover is an excellent solution,” said Matt McCain, Founder, DNA&STONE. “We wanted to showcase that the pets in the care of Rover’s sitters are not only cared for, they are loved. That’s why we made these videos from the perspectives of the pets – to showcase how happy they can be with Rover sitters and how leaving them is just an opportunity to be loved in a different way.”

DNA&STONE created simple, animated videos that focus on the pets’ emotions – showcasing their perspectives and imagining what each pet sees and feels in these often hard moments. The agency used pet-friendly language and a young voiceover actor to capture the innocence and emotional intelligence of pets as they tell their parents it’s okay for them to leave because they love their pet sitter.

“At Rover, our north star has always been honoring the irreplaceable connection between pets and their people. While we know nothing can substitute that unique bond, we aspire to always be the very best next choice—your pet’s chosen companion when you can’t be there,” said Ashton Doyle, Senior Director, Brand, Rover. “DNA&STONE didn’t just capture this philosophy in this campaign; they translated it into a visual language that speaks directly to the hearts of pet parents everywhere.”

“To My Hooman” aims to target all pet owners, especially those located in or near urban hubs. The campaign will launch across the U.S. and in Canada and includes television (both broadcast and streaming) and social media buys.

Campaign Credits

Matt McCain/Michael Boychuk – Founders

Chrstine Wise – Strategist

Kat O’Hara – Senior Producer

Tiffany Stone – Creative Operations Manager

Alex Fitch – Business Director

Rob Scherzer – Composer

Maxwell Scherzer – Vocal Talent

John Buroker – HEARby Audio Engineer: Sound Design & Mix

Nannette Buroker – HEARby Executive Producer

Giant Ant:

Executive Producer, Giant Ant: Teresa Toews

Executive Creative Director, Giant Ant: Jay Grandin

Head of Character Animation, Giant Ant: Sitji Chou

Producers, Giant Ant: Melissa Buisán, Katie Colhoun

Creative Direction, Giant Ant: Sitji Chou

Illustration, Giant Ant: Sitji Chou, Ben Ommundson

Cel Animation, Giant Ant: Sitji Chou, Ben Ommundson

Rover:

Senior Director of Brand Marketing: Ashton Doyle

Channel Marketing Lead : McKinley Lovett

Sr. Creative Strategist: Annie Richards

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service agency that doesn’t flinch—for brands that want to go there. We combine creative firepower with operational excellence so clients feel grounded enough to take real risks. Because breakthrough work only happens when you feel safe enough to push boundaries. We help you do the scary things safely. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and Ziply Fiber. To learn more about us, please visit. www.dnaandstone.com

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint includes North America (US and Canada) and Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and now Denmark and Ireland. Rover connects pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits.

Rover provides unrivaled tools and support to ensure pets’ safety, including access to its Trust and Safety support team. Every sitter on the platform has passed ID verification and is carefully screened by a member of our team. The Rover Guarantee can also reimburse eligible expenses up to $25,000 in reimbursement should a pet require veterinary care during a stay. Our Trust and Safety support team is available to assist with any issues. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

