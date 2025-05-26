Pro Anime AI Video Generation Platform Animon.ai Launches in Korea

Key technology upgrades accompany market entry, providing an even better user experience

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) today announced market entry in Korea and significant updates to its groundbreaking AI anime video generation platform, Animon.ai. Since its debut in Japan just last month, Animon.ai has earned recognition from industry professionals and driven significant engagement within the global creative community, with creators showcasing high-quality anime content produced using the platform.

In addition to offering the model in the Korean language, this latest update introduces powerful new features designed to make anime creation more accessible and efficient for creators worldwide. Key enhancements include a new text-to-video generation tool and expanded language support also offering Traditional Chinese interfaces, delivering a seamless, localized experience for anime enthusiasts across the Asia Pacific region.

Intuitive, High-Quality Tools Designed by Leading Japanese Anime Developers

Animon.ai combines the artistry of Japanese anime with cutting-edge AI technology, developed through a collaboration between CreateAI’s global AI experts, and leading Japanese animation professionals. The platform delivers professional-grade results while prioritizing user-friendly design and accessibility.

Generate Unlimited Content through Subscription Model

Unlike other video generation services that rely on complex token-based systems, Animon.ai offers a transparent subscription pricing offering unlimited generation. This approach has resonated strongly with the creative community.

New Feature Empowers Best AI Anime Generator

The update builds on Animon.ai’s April launch, introducing a text-to-image generation tool with support for multiple output sizes and distinct style options. Creators can now craft visually cohesive works with precision and ease. These images seamlessly integrate into the platform’s anime video production module, creating a streamlined “text → image → video” workflow that enhances efficiency and ensures aesthetic consistency.

“Animon.ai is built to empower creators,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. “Our goal is to break down barriers in anime production, enabling anyone— from hobbyists to professionals—to bring their visions to life with ease and quality. This update marks a significant step toward making Animon.ai the go-to platform for global anime creation.”

“As anime shorts continue to surge in popularity across Asia and beyond, Animon.ai is positioned to address the growing demand for efficient, high-quality production tools. By leveraging AI to streamline workflows, the platform enables creators to produce polished, professional-grade content in significantly less time,” said Yuji Maruyama, Animon.ai spokesperson.

In future updates, Animon.ai plans to roll out additional features, including first-frame setup, image expansion, in-between frame completion, and anime soundtrack integration, enabling users to build complete anime projects from start to finish. The platform currently supports Japanese, English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese, with plans to expand into Spanish, Indonesian, and other languages to further enhance global accessibility.

Visit Animon.ai to experience it today.

About CreateAI

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

