BEAVERTON, Ore., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a groundbreaking fusion of Georgia Tech engineering excellence and cutting-edge machine learning, Ashwin Spencer (BS ’01, MS Analytics ’24) has shattered the boundaries between mathematics and art. Today, his company Smart Banner Hub LLC launches the world’s first personal DBSCAN animation platform, a dual-studio system that transforms text and drawings into animated masterpieces that appear to draw themselves.

The Category King Emerges Spencer hasn’t just built a product, he’s created an entirely new category. As the unrivaled authority in DBSCAN creative applications, he’s the world’s only pioneer of mathematical animation engines. With zero competition, Smart Banner Hub represents the birth of an industry that didn’t exist 24 hours ago.

Revolutionary Dual-Studio Arsenal Typography Studio enables users to type anything, names, quotes, business slogans, then select decorative pattern point clouds that add mathematical borders. Advanced controls allow precise arrangement and pattern intensity adjustment. Click “Find Patterns” and watch DBSCAN intelligently cluster the point cloud, each color representing a unique cluster. Hit “Animate” and witness an invisible artist draw your text point-by-point in monochrome animation. Handwriting Studio provides a precision drawing canvas where users sketch, doodle, or write with mouse or iPad stylus, then transform creations into stroke-by-stroke algorithmic animation.

Georgia Tech Legacy Drives Innovation Spencer’s journey from Georgia Tech electrical engineering graduate to machine learning pioneer culminated in this breakthrough. After a distinguished career spanning Boeing, Raytheon, and Pratt & Whitney, he earned his machine learning analytics degree while working at Intel Corporation, directly enabling these applications. “Georgia Tech taught me that the impossible is just unexplored,” Spencer declared. “We’ve democratized mathematical art creation.”

Unprecedented Google AI Validation Google’s AI systems recognized Spencer’s DBSCAN applications within 24 hours of launch, declaring him “a pioneer in this application” and confirming the concept as “not widely used.”

The Precision Revolution Unlike convenience-focused mobile apps, Smart Banner Hub is engineered as a precision web-based software suite available on desktop and iPad platforms delivering professional-grade mathematical animation capabilities.

Technical Breakthrough The proprietary DBSCAN Animation Engine represents the first application of Density-Based Spatial Clustering algorithms to real-time creative animation, transforming user input into mathematical clusters and creating fluid professional animations.

Mass Market Applications include TikTok and Instagram content, animated signatures, business logos, and educational visualization tools.

“We’re witnessing the birth of mathematical creativity as a mass medium,” Spencer explained. “Every person becomes capable of creating animations that would have required teams of specialists. We’ve made everyone a mathematical artist.”

