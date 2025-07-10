Moonlight Productions Expands PK Sound Robotic System Inventory

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, JULY 10, 2025 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has advanced its longstanding partnership with Moonlight Productions, an esteemed production technologies provider based in Montana. Moonlight recently expanded its inventory of PK’s robotic line source technology with an investment in a new T8 compact line array system and complementary T18 intelligent subwoofers.

“PK Sound’s variable robotic coverage control remains an impressive and highly beneficial technology for our work,” says Moonlight Co-Founder Greg Ostrander. “Our rigging time decreases significantly when flying the arrays, and the ease of adjusting vertical and horizontal dispersion angles in real-time is absolutely key to the diverse list of applications and venues we handle. It’s also just a showstopper when clients see it in action for the first time, not to mention the high-fidelity audio and sheer impact of the low frequency reproduction.”

Moonlight’s latest purchase comprises eight T8 robotic line source elements, four T18 intelligent subwoofers, and six ultra-versatile Tx14 intelligent point source modules. As with other offerings in the Trinity Series that feature PK’s patented Multi-Axis Robotics, T8 enables precise, real-time control of a system’s vertical and horizontal coverage with an unmatched degree of precision.

The new equipment bolsters the company’s existing inventory of T10 medium-format robotic systems and G218 subwoofers, as well as more offerings from the company’s legacy VX, CX and K Series. The investment was facilitated by ACT Entertainment, PK Sound’s exclusive North American distributor.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, Moonlight offers turnkey, top-of-the-line live sound, lighting and staging solutions for a myriad of events and venues across the Northwestern U.S.

“We’ve enjoyed the ongoing progression of PK Sound’s technology and attention to small details,” adds Moonlight Co-Founder, Spencer Rygg. “The acoustic performance of PK Sound’s technology continually puts a smile on our faces and those of our audience and clients. Combine all these points with their great customer service, and the true family feeling of the entire PK network, and you’ve got lifelong repeat customers in Moonlight Productions.”

“The team at Moonlight has been part of the PK family longer than most, and they continually raise the bar with their professionalism and the caliber of their deployments,” shares Darryl Ross, Product Specialist with ACT Entertainment and PK Sound. “Moonlight represents the ideal partner for ACT and PK, leading in the next generation of live sound.”

PHOTO CAPTION:

(L-R) Moonlight Productions’ Emily Rygg, Spencer Rygg, Greg Ostrander, JT Brandhorst and Colter Lear