The Graph Brings Real Time Data Streaming to TRON, Providing Builders with Advanced Blockchain Insights

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 10, 2025) – The Graph, the open, universal data layer for web3, announced today a strategic integration with the TRON blockchain network. This integration leverages Substreams, a powerful streaming product developed by StreamingFast, a core developer team for The Graph, and marks a significant expansion in blockchain data accessibility by offering developers instant streaming access to the TRON network.

With Substreams, TRON developers can access live chain metrics such as wallet activity, token swaps, and Total Value Locked (TVL), directly benefiting top protocols like JustLend and SunSwap. Substreams enables the creation of dynamic, real-time dashboards without the need for custom backend infrastructure, streamlining the process for developers and significantly reducing integration timelines. To support developers globally, The Graph will provide multilingual documentation, targeted webinars, and strategic hackathon bounties specifically aimed at empowering developers. This comprehensive developer support ensures teams can effectively deploy TRON-based projects from day one.

“By integrating Substreams, we’re eliminating barriers that slow developers down and providing access to the real-time data they need to build the next generation of dApps,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. “The Graph’s developer support initiatives will accelerate innovation on TRON and unlock new possibilities for developers worldwide.”

To reduce development time from weeks to minutes, Substreams uses AI-ready endpoints to streamline how AI agents access vital blockchain information such as balances, prices, and dApp usage. Critical stablecoin flows and bridge transfers can also be monitored to enhance cross-chain interoperability and insight. TRON’s core projects can also leverage co-branded indexed APIs, significantly increasing their visibility across prominent multi-chain platforms including DappRadar and DeFiLlama.

“TRON has built a vibrant blockchain ecosystem with exciting developer activity, and The Graph is thrilled to bring high-performance indexing to its builders,” said Nick Hansen, Team Lead at The Graph Foundation. “With Substreams, TRON developers can now stream onchain data in real time, enabling faster dApp development, better analytics, and more powerful AI integrations. This expansion furthers The Graph’s mission to make blockchain data accessible across all ecosystems.”

Real-time indexing on TRON pairs one of the industry’s largest transaction flows with The Graph’s fastest data pipeline, a combination likely to attract new analytics tools, market activity bots, and cross-chain DeFi services. To learn more and start developing with The Graph on TRON, refer to their documentation.

