Genius Sports and Liga MX Strike Landmark Technology and AI Partnership to Drive Future of Mexican Soccer

Genius Sports has deployed its cutting-edge data and AI platform GeniusIQ in every Liga MX stadium.

GeniusIQ is powering an incredible suite of dynamic advertising, enhanced broadcast, officiating and performance solutions for Liga MX and its partners.

Partnership to create real-time sponsor inventory and unique broadcast experiences alongside world-leading semi-automated offside technology.

NEW YORK & MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), a global leader in real-time sports data, has secured a major technology and AI partnership alongside Liga MX, with GeniusIQ set to power an incredible suite of fan engagement, sponsorship and performance solutions.





As the operating system of modern sport, Genius Sports has deployed GeniusIQ, its data and AI platform, across every Liga MX stadium. GeniusIQ creates a real-time understanding of soccer, combining rich tracking, video and insights to then power real-time advertising activations, augmented broadcasts, semi-automated offsides and data-driven coaching tools.

Connecting brands with the biggest moments

Genius Sports’ Moment Engine will enable Liga MX sponsors and brands to activate real-time advertising around key moments in games. For example, immediately after a crucial goal, save or substitution, brands can trigger moment-driven campaigns across live broadcasts, digital and streaming.

Already live across the NFL and NBA, the Moment Engine will now enable Liga MX sponsors to act on fan attention and drive a new era of immersive advertising when the live action is at its most compelling.

Augmented, data-driven broadcasts

In partnership with Liga MX and its suite of domestic and international broadcasters, Genius Sports will power augmented altcasts to engage the next generation of fan. Real-time game insights including shot and player speeds, player names, pitch minimaps, number of tackles and much more, will be integrated directly into live broadcasts for millions of fans.

GeniusIQ has a complete, semantic understanding of what is happening on the pitch at any moment. Because it can automatically detect what counts as a shot on goal, it immediately serves a shot speed statistic in real-time, along with a sponsor’s advertising at the opportune moment.

A new era of semi-automated offsides

Launched at the start of the ongoing 2026 Clausura season, GeniusIQ is powering the leading Semi-Automated Offside Technology (“SAOT”) in world soccer in Liga MX. When a potential offside incident occurs, the technology automates the kick point and alerts the VAR operators. Genius Sports’ system then delivers a clear 3D render showing an exact offside plane, removing the need for manual lines and providing a decision visual with the best possible angle within seconds.

Also used across the Premier League and Belgian Pro League, Genius Sports’ SAOT has already driven significant improvements across Mexican soccer with fast, transparent decisions.

Rich performance analytics at coaches’ fingertips

Liga MX teams will be equipped with Genius Sports’ Performance Studio, the most advanced analytics and video platform in world soccer.

Coaches and analysts from each team will have access to a suite of performance and analytics tools to enhance everything from training to tactics and player development. This includes Genius Sports’ state-of-the-art ProView3D feature, which enables coaches to step into their players’ shoes and review critical match moments, such as a striker before taking a shot or a fullback preparing for a 1v1.

“At Liga MX, we are very happy to close this partnership with Genius Sports, as it represents a significant step in elevating our competition to the standards of the world’s leading leagues,” said Edgar Martínez, VP of Content at FMF. “From a sporting perspective, SAOT technology enhances fairness and transparency on the field. At the same time, from a fan and consumption standpoint, the use of advanced data and augmented reality integrations will transform how audiences experience the game.”

“Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the United States and a growing force in North American sport,” said Sean Conroy, EVP, North America at Genius Sports. “The deployment of our next generation data and AI platform, GeniusIQ, will connect every part of that ecosystem, delivering world-leading SAOT while enriching the broadcast and creating premium new commercial inventory for sponsors. This partnership gives Liga MX the infrastructure to grow the league on and off the field.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Press:

George Smith



Head of Communications



george.smith@geniussports.com

+44 (0) 7375 087 125

Investors

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager



brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

+1 (954)-554-7932