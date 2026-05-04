Filed Late? The IRS May Have Already Filed for You – Clear Start Tax Explains Why Substitute Returns Often Inflate What You Owe

Every year, millions of Americans who miss their tax filing deadlines assume the IRS is simply waiting. It is not.

For taxpayers who have gone one or more years without filing a federal tax return, the IRS has the authority to file what is known as a Substitute for Return on their behalf. These agency-prepared returns routinely overstate what the taxpayer actually owes – sometimes by thousands of dollars – because the IRS uses the least favorable filing status, applies only the standard deduction, and excludes credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit entirely.

“Many of the clients who come to us with large IRS balances are shocked to learn that a significant portion of what they owe is based on a return they never filed themselves,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. “The IRS is not trying to give anyone the benefit of the doubt – it calculates the maximum possible liability based on the data it has.”

The consequences extend well beyond the inflated tax itself. Once a Substitute for Return is filed, the IRS assesses penalties and interest on the full overstated balance. The failure-to-file penalty alone can reach 25 percent of the unpaid tax, and interest accrues daily. Over several years, a balance of $15,000 based on an SFR can balloon to $30,000 or more – even when the taxpayer’s actual liability is a fraction of that amount. Self-employed taxpayers are hit especially hard, since their business expenses are excluded entirely from SFR calculations, sometimes inflating taxable income by 30 to 50 percent.

“The longer a taxpayer waits to address a Substitute for Return, the more damage accumulates,” the spokesperson added. “Interest and penalties are calculated on the inflated number, so every month of inaction makes the situation worse – even though the underlying balance may not be accurate.”

The good news is that substitute returns can be corrected. Filing an original return for each affected year allows the IRS to recalculate based on accurate income, deductions, and credits. In many cases, this results in a significantly lower balance. Taxpayers whose corrected liability is still more than they can pay may also qualify for relief through the IRS Fresh Start Program. Clear Start Tax recommends the following steps for anyone affected:

File a corrected return for each year the IRS filed a Substitute for Return.

Claim all eligible deductions, credits, and adjustments to reduce the assessed balance.

Request penalty abatement if reasonable cause for the original failure to file can be documented.

Explore installment agreements or offers in compromise if the corrected balance remains unaffordable.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“Filing a corrected return is not just about reducing a number on paper,” said the spokesperson. “It is about replacing an inaccurate government assessment with an honest accounting of what a taxpayer actually owes – and in many cases, that difference is life-changing.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire