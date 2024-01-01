Best Buy Introduces Reward Points for My Best Buy Plus and Total Members

Starting June 4, My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members will automatically earn 1% back1 in rewards on every eligible purchase, alongside existing membership benefits

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting June 4, Best Buy is introducing reward points for its My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total memberships. Plus and Total members will earn 1% back in rewards on every eligible purchase, and 6% back1 in rewards when they use their My Best Buy® Credit Card. Points are in addition to the many benefits members enjoy today, like exclusive pricing and deals, 24/7 tech support, product protection2, free two-day shipping3 and more.









More than 80% of customers want to earn points on purchases when they shop at Best Buy.* By adding reward points, the retailer is creating an experience its customers want while providing even more value when they choose to shop at Best Buy. Plus and Total members will be able to track reward points in a new digital membership hub on BestBuy.com and the Best Buy app, as well as view available rewards in their cart and at checkout.

“For today’s shoppers, rewards play a meaningful role in deciding where to shop,” said Jennie Weber, chief marketing officer at Best Buy. “Our customers have been clear about what they want from us: reward points, convenience and exclusive benefits. We’re bringing all of that together across our Plus and Total memberships to deliver even more value for them — in a way only Best Buy can.”

What Plus and Total members need to know

Here’s what customers can expect beginning June 4, including the introduction of reward points, updated pricing and more.

My Best Buy Plus

Plus is Best Buy’s membership for members who want value and access. For $29.99 per year4, Plus members receive:

1% back in rewards on eligible purchases (6% with the My Best Buy Credit Card)

with the My Best Buy Credit Card) Free two-day shipping

Exclusive member prices, deals and offers

Exclusive access to sales, events and products

Extended 60-day return window on most products5

My Best Buy Total

Total is Best Buy’s most comprehensive membership tier and built for customers who want protection and support. For $199.99 per year6, Total includes everything in Plus, as well as:

Product protection plans, including AppleCare+

Free in-store and remote computer and tablet services

24/7 tech support

VIP member support and priority access to Best Buy’s expert services

20% off repairs8

In addition to Plus and Total, My Best Buy™ is Best Buy’s free membership tier for customers who want convenience, including free standard shipping7.

FAQ

When can I start earning reward points?

Plus and Total members will start earning rewards on eligible purchases June 4.

Do existing Plus and Total members need to do anything to start earning rewards?

No. Existing Plus and Total members will earn rewards automatically on eligible purchases beginning June 4.

How do I earn 6% back in rewards?

Plus and Total members who use their My Best Buy Credit Card can stack their 1% membership rewards with 5% back in rewards when they use Standard Credit, for a total of 6% back on eligible purchases starting June 4.

Where can I sign up or learn more?

Customers can sign up or learn more about My Best Buy Memberships at BestBuy.com/Memberships, on the Best Buy app or by visiting a Best Buy store.

About Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. We are a leader in corporate responsibility and sustainability issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation’s nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs. We generated $41.7 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026, operate more than 1,000 retail stores in North America, and have more than 80,000 employees. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com and investors.bestbuy.com.

Disclaimers 1 My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get 0.5 point per $1 spent (1% back in rewards) on qualifying Best Buy purchases. My Best Buy® Credit Cardmembers get 2.5 points per $1 spent (5% back in rewards) on qualifying Best Buy purchases when they choose Standard Credit with their Best Buy Credit Card. If a Plus or Total member uses their My Best Buy Credit Card and chooses Standard Credit, they will receive both points benefits, which are calculated separately, for a total of 6% back in rewards. Points are not awarded on promotional credit purchases. Does not include tax. Additional limitations may apply. See My Best Buy® Program Terms and My Best Buy Plus and Total terms and conditions for details. 2 Product protection applies only to purchases from Best Buy®. Excludes Marketplace Products. Terms and conditions apply. The complete Terms and Conditions for Best Buy Protection and AppleCare+ can be found at BestBuy.com/ ServicesTermsConditions under the “Protection” tab. Canceling your membership will cancel any remaining months of protection plan(s). Best Buy Product Protection, Inc. is the Obligor and Administrator of the Coverage under Best Buy Protection Plans. The company obligated under AppleCare+ in the United States is AppleCare Service Company, Inc., an Arizona corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Apple Inc., doing business in Texas as Apple CSC Inc. Service fees apply to Coverage under AppleCare+ and Best Buy Protection. Claim limits apply to Best Buy Protection. 3 2-day shipping not available in all areas. Select items limited to free standard shipping at the time of purchase. Excludes Marketplace Products. Limitations apply, including extra days for shipping due to limited inventory or constrained carrier capacity. Orders to P.O. Boxes may result in additional shipping time. 4 AUTOMATIC RENEWAL NOTICE: A My Best Buy Plus™ membership is subject to complete Terms and Conditions, available at BestBuy.com/PlanTerms. A My Best Buy™ account is required, subject to the My Best Buy™ Program Terms, available at BestBuy.com/MyBestBuyTerms. This membership renews automatically each year and your chosen payment card will be charged $29.99, or the then-current price, plus tax, until cancelled. Cancel any time by calling 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237-8289) or online on your account Plans and Subscriptions page (BestBuy.com/Services/PlanList). Some benefits do not apply to Marketplace Products, see terms for details. 5 60-day return and exchange period on “most products,” as indicated in our Returns and Exchanges Policy. All other terms and conditions of our Returns and Exchanges Policy apply, including, for example, the 14-day return period on activatable devices (select carriers may have a longer return period). Excludes Marketplace Products. See BestBuy.com/Returns for complete terms and conditions. 6 AUTOMATIC RENEWAL NOTICE: A My Best Buy Total™ yearly membership is subject to complete Terms and Conditions, available at BestBuy.com/PlanTerms. A My Best Buy™ account is required, subject to the My Best Buy™ Program Terms, available at BestBuy.com/MyBestBuyTerms. This membership renews automatically each year and your chosen payment card will be charged $179.99, or the then-current price, plus tax, until cancelled. Cancel any time by calling 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237- 8289) or online on your account Plans and Subscriptions page (BestBuy.com/Services/PlanList). Some benefits do not apply to Marketplace Products, see terms for details. 7 Exclusions, terms and conditions apply. See BestBuy.com/Shipping for details. 8 Discount applies to labor only. Fees for necessary parts, accessories or permits will be charged. Citation * Best Buy first-party data, Feb. 19-26, 2026.

Contacts

Media Contact

press@bestbuy.com