Augmentir Expands its AI Platform with New Augmented Reality (AR) Features for Connected Workers in Manufacturing

Augmentir’s AR extension builds on its AI-native platform and agentic AI capabilities, giving manufacturers smarter ways to onboard, upskill, and support connected workers across the industrial enterprise.

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Augmentir, the world’s #1 AI company for connected frontline work, today announced the availability of its new Augmented Reality (AR) extension. This addition further strengthens Augmentir’s mission to help industrial companies empower their frontline workforce with smarter, more connected, and more efficient digital tools.

Augmentir’s founding team brings some of the deepest AR expertise in the industry, with roots tracing back to the development of PTC’s Vuforia Studio—the leading industrial AR solution for nearly a decade. Today’s announcement builds on the mobile AR tools Augmentir prototyped in 2020 as part of its early innovation efforts. While these prototypes generated strong customer interest, the industry’s immediate needs centered around higher-priority Connected Worker challenges, including optimized content conversion, complex work execution, skills and training management, job scheduling, issue management, enterprise integration, scalability, and security.

Now, with renewed industry demand and customer input, Augmentir is reintroducing AR to its platform in a way that is highly targeted, practical, and impactful.

Augmentir AR: Purpose-Built for Training, Onboarding, and Context-Aware Work Support

The new Augmentir AR add-on has been designed specifically to:

Accelerate onboarding and training by immersing workers in real equipment and processes.

Provide just-in-time support for complex or infrequent tasks.

Complement—not replace—the broader Connected Worker experience.

“Industrial AR has seen many false starts, where vendors mistakenly positioned it as the primary tool for work execution or as a standalone product,” said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. “In reality, AR delivers its greatest impact in training, onboarding, and initial task execution. With Augmentir AR, we’re building on our AI-native foundation to dynamically deliver immersive guidance where and when it adds the most value—without burdening workers once they’ve mastered a task. This new AR capability extends that value, supporting workers from their first day on the job through their entire career.”

Already, some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers—including Colgate-Palmolive, Graphic Packaging, Hunter Industries, Mondelez, Armstrong World Industries, Muller Group, and AkzoNobel—rely on Augmentir to empower their frontline teams and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. These companies are realizing transformational value across frontline operations, including:

82% reduction in new hire onboarding time

37% improvement in worker productivity

27% decrease in equipment downtime

24% reduction in quality issues

21% reduction in safety incidents

AI-Native Innovation Powering Agentic Manufacturing

Augmentir’s manufacturing customers have leveraged the company’s AI for years to unlock new levels of frontline performance. Through the Augie Industrial GenAI Suite, manufacturers can transform existing content—such as training videos, existing SOPs, checklists, and work instructions—into native step-by-step, interactive procedures that become digital smart twins of the existing content. In addition, customers use Augmentir’s True Productivity™ and True Performance™ metrics to gain unprecedented visibility into workforce performance, helping them identify capacity gaps, and uncover opportunities for upskilling and reskilling.

At the core of this vision is Augmentir’s AI Agent Studio, a no-code environment that allows manufacturers to design, deploy, and scale custom AI agents tailored to their operations. These agents deliver intelligent support for tasks such as training, troubleshooting, and workflow optimization—now further enhanced by immersive AR experiences.

Augmentir AR integrates seamlessly into this agent-driven ecosystem, ensuring that AR guidance is not only contextually relevant but also dynamically optimized by AI to deliver measurable value where it matters most.

Showcasing AR Innovation at AES

Augmentir is showcasing these new AR features this week at the Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in Dallas, TX. Attendees will see firsthand how Augmentir’s AR add-on accelerates onboarding and training, provides just-in-time support for complex tasks, and seamlessly integrates into the broader Connected Worker experience.

Built on the foundation of Augmentir’s Augie Industrial GenAI Suite and AI Agent Studio, the new AR capabilities extend the platform’s ability to deliver intelligent, adaptive support across the frontline. By combining AR with AI-driven agents and GenAI, Augmentir continues to redefine what’s possible for industrial companies—helping workers perform at their best and enabling manufacturers to achieve new levels of productivity, agility, and workforce resilience.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world’s only AI-powered “All-in-One” connected worker solution. Augmentir’s software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity, and improve operational efficiency. By combining AI-driven insights with connected worker tools, Augmentir enables organizations to optimize frontline work processes and drive continuous improvement. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmentir-expands-its-ai-platform-with-new-augmented-reality-ar-features-for-connected-workers-in-manufacturing-302564492.html

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.