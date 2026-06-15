General Atomics Awarded US Army Extended Range Artillery Projectile Program

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA‑EMS) announced today it has been awarded a U.S. Army contract to demonstrate a long-range maneuvering projectile under the Extended Range Artillery Projectile (ERAP) program. The award funds flight demonstrations to validate a next‑generation, maneuvering 155 mm projectile capable of achieving significantly greater ranges than current rounds while maintaining precision in GPS‑degraded or denied environments. The Army is targeting Initial Operational Capability by fiscal year 2030, and this effort positions GA‑EMS as a potential production source for advanced munitions that extend the reach of Army self‑propelled howitzers.

“Our selection for the ERAP program reflects the strategic, sustained investments we have made to mature this critical technology and strengthen our manufacturing foundation. Over time we have expanded our production capacity, advanced our scaling innovations, and reinforced our readiness to design, qualify, produce, and deliver next‑generation munitions. This award confirms that GA‑EMS is ready to deliver extended‑range, precision capabilities that give the warfighter unmatched standoff range and lethality,” Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said.

“Our projectile is engineered to provide extended range without rocket assist and remains compatible with legacy cannons and loaders. Its features include deployable wings and advanced redundant guidance systems. These capabilities provide agility and mission flexibility, supporting strike and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions,” Michael Rucker, vice president of GA-EMS Weapons Programs said.

GA‑EMS invested early to mature key technologies and reduce development risk ahead of the ERAP award, leveraging experience from other advanced projectile programs to position the system for rapid progress within the Army‑led effort. The company continues to invest in and expand its advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Mississippi. Its Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo is designed to support surge capacity, incorporating automation, modular production processes and new materials to increase efficiency.

“General Atomics has always proven it can deliver the technology needed to keep our armed forces on the cutting edge. American service members need the best tools to face today’s threats. This is exactly the kind of investment that will equip them for that job. Thank you to the Army for saying yes to next-generations munitions and yes to Mississippi defense expertise,” Sen. Roger Wicker said.

“This contract award strengthens our nation’s long-range precision fire capabilities while delivering real economic benefits to Mississippi. Investments like this grow high-skilled jobs, expand advance manufacturing capacity, and reinforce Mississippi’s critical role in equipping and supporting America’s warfighters, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic, power generation and energy storage systems, fission energy systems, and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA-EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA-EMS also provides commercial products and services targeting hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries. For further information, visit www.ga.com/ems.

Media Contact: EMS-MediaRelations@ga.com

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

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