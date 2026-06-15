Arena Expands Board of Directors

New Board Members Bring Nationally Recognized Public Affairs and ESOP Expertise

Arena, the nation’s largest provider of mail and digital services for Republican Party candidates and causes, announced the addition of Bob Wood, a veteran political and public affairs leader, and Laurie-Leigh White, a nationally recognized authority on employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

The appointments bring complementary expertise to Arena’s board as the employee-owned company continues to grow. Wood’s decades in political strategy and public affairs reinforce the firm’s leadership in the campaign space, while White’s deep knowledge of how ESOPs operate strengthens Arena’s governance and long-term financial stewardship on behalf of its employee-owners.

Wood and White join existing board members and former owners: founder Peter Valcarce, Brandon Waters, and Ben Olson.

“Bringing Bob and Laurie-Leigh onto our board pairs seasoned political and public affairs judgment with best-in-class ESOP expertise,” said Peter Valcarce, founder of Arena Communications. “Their combined experience ensures Arena continues to operate as the Republican Party’s premier direct voter contact consulting firm and that we keep delivering for our clients and our employee-owners for years to come.”

About the New Board Members

Bob Wood is Chairman and CEO of BGR Group, a leading government and public affairs firm. A seasoned campaign strategist, Bob has managed statewide and presidential campaign efforts. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Tommy Thompson, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he managed the daily operations of one of the largest departments in the federal government, with oversight of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the National Institutes of Health. Previously, Bob served as Thompson’s Chief of Staff during his tenure as Governor of Wisconsin.

Laurie-Leigh White is a Partner at BVA Group, where she leads the firm’s employee stock ownership plan practice and has guided thousands of valuation engagements spanning ESOPs, mergers and acquisitions, and financial reporting. A CPA/ABV and Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA), she serves as VP of Programming for the Texas/Oklahoma chapter of The ESOP Association and was named the American Society of Appraisers’ 2022 Appraiser of the Year. Laurie-Leigh is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

About Arena

Arena is America’s #1 Direct Voter Contact Firm. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the firm has been effecting positive change in national politics since 1996. Learn more at arenawins.com.

Contact: marketing@arenawins.com

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SOURCE: Arena

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire