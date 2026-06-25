GDC Technology and Odeon Multicines Partner on Multi-Site Tricorne Premium LED Rollout in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GDC Technology (GDC), a global leader in digital cinema solutions, today announced its expanded partnership with Odeon Multicines to roll out micro-perforated, acoustically transparent Tricorne Premium LED screens across the Spanish exhibitor’s premium circuit.

Following the landmark debut of Spain’s first installation at Odeon Multicines Sambil in Madrid, SPAIN, GDC will deploy a total of 10 HDR cinema LED screens across Odeon Multicines’ flagship multiplexes – including Gran Plaza 2, Illescas, and El Muelle, delivering world-class HDR visuals and immersive audio to audiences nationwide.

The Tricorne Premium LED screen sets itself apart from conventional cinema LED displays that require loudspeakers to be mounted around the screen’s perimeter. Tricorne’s micro-perforated design allows loudspeakers to be placed directly behind the display – so sound travels seamlessly through the screen itself. The result is natural sound localization without the acoustic trade-offs of non-perforated LED screens. With a 3.3mm pixel pitch, these floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall LED screens deliver breathtaking HDR imagery with pinpoint color accuracy. And with LED’s inherent brightness and contrast, 3D content reaches new levels of vividness and immersion – elevating everything from Hollywood blockbusters to special event cinema.

“The response to our acoustically transparent HDR cinema LED at Sambil has been nothing short of phenomenal – it’s clear that audiences are hungry for this level of immersion,” said Luis Millán, CEO and founder of Odeon Multicines. “Rolling this technology out across our circuit is a bold statement of our commitment to Spanish moviegoers. We’re not just upgrading screens – we’re redefining what a cinema experience should be.”

“Our industry has long been waiting for the immersive HDR cinema LED displays without compromising on audio quality,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, Founder and CEO of GDC Technology. “The arrival of this advanced, micro-perforated HDR cinema LED solution represents a true breakthrough in both visual and audio performance – making every seat in the cinema the sweet spot.”

About Odeon Multicines

Odeon Multicines is the most technologically advanced premium cinema chain in Spain, having opted to be at the forefront of digital cinema exhibition with a clear goal – to have the best technology in the market for their customers. VIP seating, immersive sound and 4K laser projection technology is prevalent throughout the circuit.

About GDC Technology Limited (www.gdc-tech.com)

GDC Technology (‘GDC’) is a global leader in digital cinema solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies that elevate the theatrical experience. With an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility, GDC develops and produces high-performance HDR and SDR media servers for both digital projectors and LED cinema displays, alongside content storage systems, immersive and surround cinema audio processors, and comprehensive enterprise software — including theatre management and advanced automation systems. As a licensee of DTS Surround and DTS:X for IAB (Immersive Audio Bitstream), GDC integrates object-based immersive sound technology into its media servers and audio processors, delivering unparalleled audio experiences. The company also offers a full suite of digital cinema products and services, including 3D solutions, audio equipment, projector laser retrofits, projector lamps, and post-production support — empowering cinemas worldwide with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions.

About Tricorne Premium LED (www.tricorne.com.sg)

Tricorne Premium LED is a pioneering Singapore-based technology company specializing in advanced LED display solutions for the cinematic industry. Leveraging state-of-the-art engineering, Tricorne Premium LED is committed to delivering unparalleled visual and auditory experiences for theatres worldwide. The company’s flagship product, the DCI-certified Fully Acoustically Transparent Cinema LED Screen, represents the future of cinema, offering brilliant, seamless visuals without compromising the pristine audio performance required for immersive, high-fidelity film presentation.

GDC Media Contact: Tony Adamson Email: 417525@email4pr.com Phone: +1 (214) 686-0491

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SOURCE GDC Technology