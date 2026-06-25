Leica SL3-P Mirrorless Camera with 50mm F1.4, 100 F2.8 Lenses Announced; Preorder and More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Learn more about Leica’s most powerful full-frame camera yet, the new SLP-3 Mirrorless Camera, released alongside new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH and APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 lenses.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to announce Leica’s first new camera of 2026, the SL3-P Mirrorless Full Frame Camera. Accompanied by two new lenses—the APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 and the Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH.—the SL3-P arrives as the most advanced full-frame camera in the company’s storied history, introducing cinema-level video performance to match the Leica photographic pedigree and create a comprehensive system engineered for the modern hybrid creator.

Three principal upgrades distinguish the SL3-P from its predecessors: a new 44MP sensor, a new hybrid autofocus system, and its flagship video capabilities.

Leica SL3-P Mirrorless Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1981583-REG/leica_leica_sl3_p_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

44MP BSI Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Continuous Shooting up to 40 fps

Hybrid AF with 819 Focus Points

8.1K Open Gate Recording

Internal Apple ProRes

14 Stops | ISO 50-200000

Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud

IP54 Weather-Sealed Body

Leica L-Mount

176MP Multishot Mode

Leica developed the new backside-illuminated CMOS sensor to meet the demands of today’s working hybrid professionals, balancing resolution, speed, and exceptional low-light performance. The new sensor achieves better detail and smoother tonal transitions while capturing up to 14 stops of dynamic range with a native ISO 50-200000 sensitivity.

A flagship readout architecture supports the new sensor, which Leica says operates up to 156% faster than earlier SL-series cameras, yielding up to 40 fps continuous shooting speeds with autofocus support, reduced rolling shutter distortion during electronic shutter operation and video capture, and an improved Multishot mode with resulting images reaching up to 176MP.

Leica is also debuting a brand-new autofocus system in the SL3-P camera, a tripartite system combining phase detection, contrast detection, and object detection autofocus into a single hybrid architecture. The sensor’s 819 autofocus points, supported by new machine-learning algorithms for subject recognition, enable rapid and precise focus acquisition across multiple domains.

The SL3-P introduces a level of video performance unprecedented in a Leica camera, making it suitable for both dedicated film work and hybrid workflows. Headlined by 8.1K Open Gate recording in 3:2 format at up to 30p, the camera’s versatility extends to 4K120p slow-motion footage, recording in Apple’s ProRes codec at up to 5.8K, and the introduction of two new in-camera LUTs, Leica Pure and Leica Cine, for post-production flexibility.

Further benefiting hybrid and video-first creators, the SL3-P camera features a redesigned Video Profile menu and other professional tools like HDMI RAW output, False Color monitoring, and HDMI Mirroring.

The Leica SL3-P camera’s entire design strategy emphasizes efficiency, connectivity, and durability across photo and video. A redesigned user interface keeps users appraised of the shooting mode, and professional tethering support benefits studio and commercial applications. Native Cloud-to-Camera debuts in the SL3-P through Adobe Frame.io, while built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth empower remote control of the camera through the Leica FOTOS app.

In keeping with Leica’s commitment to image authenticity, the SL3-P also features Content Credentials technology.

The SL3-P boasts a full-metal chassis engineered for the stress of professional use. Its weather-resistant, IP54-rated build encourages use of the camera in unpredictable outdoor environments, as does the P-Series all-black design that omits the traditional red dot logo for discreet use in documentary and photojournalistic applications.

Released alongside the Leica SL3-P camera are two new lenses, the APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 and the Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH.

The first is a contemporary homage to one of Leica’s all-time, best-selling lenses, 1987’s APO-Macro-Elmarit-R 100mm f/2.8. The new all-metal lens shares its forebearer’s renowned image quality in macro and portrait applications, bringing modern fast and silent autofocus, dust and water protection, and Aqua Dura coatings on external elements into the design. In macro use, the lens can achieve a 1:1 reproduction ratio with a minimum close focusing distance of 11.4″.

The Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens enters the market as the most compact full-frame autofocus lens in its class, and the first Leica lens developed in house with a Voice Coil Motor-driven system for fast and quiet autofocus. A refined optical design yields its lightweight, compact form factor—weighing just 1.2 lb at 3″ long—featuring two aspherical elements and eleven aperture blades for soft, natural bokeh. Its IP54-rated weather-resistant build shares an all-metal construction and the Aqua Dura coatings on the external elements, making it suitable for use in adverse outdoor conditions.

Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1981584-REG/leica_leica_summilux_sl_50mm_f_1_4.html

Key Features

Full Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Fast, Lightweight Normal Lens

Precision Voice-Coil Drive AF System

Minimum Focus of 1.6′

Two Aspherical Elements

11-Blade Aperture

AquaDura Coating

IP54-Rated

Learn more about Leica SL3-P Full Frame Mirrorless Camera and Lenses with B&H Explora Blog

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/leica-introduces-sl3-p-mirrorrorless-camera-with-50mm-f14-100-f28-lenses

YouTube First Look Video on SLP-3 Mirrorless Camera, released alongside new Summilux-SL 50mm f/1.4 ASPH and APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8

About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

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SOURCE B&H Photo