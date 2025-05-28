Gator Bio Unveils Novel New GeneSwift Reagents Revolutionizing Genome Titer and Genome Integrity Analysis

The innovative GeneSwift reagent kit from Gator Bio, along with GFP, CMV, and SV40 reagents, are designed to maintain the high-precision expected from ddPCR methods, while streamlining the genome titer workflow and accelerating results.

Gator Bio, a leader in innovative biotechnology solutions, proudly announced availability of its latest breakthrough: the GeneSwift reagents. These cutting-edge kits redefine genome titer and integrity determination, delivering unmatched speed, simplicity, and precision compared to traditional ddPCR-based assays, which require significant expertise and long run times. By eliminating the need for outsourcing to specialized labs, which can delay results by 6 to 24 hours, GeneSwift enables faster turnaround. GeneSwift delivers titer results in just 35 minutes using most undiluted bioprocess samples, compared to ddPCR, which typically requires ≥10⁴-fold dilutions and over 5 hours of processing. This makes GeneSwift a far more efficient and versatile assay for gene therapy research and bioprocessing applications.

GeneSwift Assay Kit from Gator Bio

The GeneSwift Assay kit from Gator Bio delivers results in just 35 minutes using most undiluted bioprocess samples.

Gator Bio’s GeneSwift assays combine a highly specific, single DNA hybridization, immunochemistry, and biolayer interferometry (BLI) detection into a simple, innovative approach enabling researchers to achieve results at least 10 times faster than ddPCR-based methods with just two simple steps. The format is also well suited for genome integrity assessment.

One of the unique features of the GeneSwift assays is their ability to titer both positive and negative strands of the AAV genome, making them the only assays on the market with this capability. These kits are compatible with the widely adopted Gator BLI systems that are already being used for capsid titer, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows. The GeneSwift Kit for genome titer enhances GatorBio’s gene therapy portfolio, alongside AAVX for capsid titer and Ratio for empty/full particle analysis.

In the dynamic field of gene therapy, there is a growing demand for enhanced analytics. The GeneSwift kits are a testament to our commitment to delivering fast, affordable, and effective solutions based on our core strengths. By enabling GeneSwift assays on the same BLI platform, we are aiming to simplify laboratory operations and expand our portfolio of capsids titer and empty-full measurement solutions. – Dr. Hong Tan, CEO, Gator Bio

For more information about the GeneSwift assay kits and their unique features, please visit https://www.gatorbio.com/applications/gene-therapy/

Detailed information about Gator Bio’s complete portfolio of next-gen BLI products can be found at https://www.gatorbio.com.

About Gator Bio, Inc.

Gator Bio, Inc. is a pioneering life sciences company dedicated to providing analytical solutions that accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions, providing critical information on affinity, kinetics, concentration, epitope binning, and more. Gator Bio’s analytical capabilities significantly enhance the characterization of drug candidates and viral vector analytics, delivering greater value in drug development and gene therapy applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California

