89% of NC Millennials: Housing Crisis is Derailing Retirement Savings, Homeownership and Family Planning

A new poll conducted by Differentiators Data on behalf of the North Carolina Housing Table reveals that the state’s housing crisis is not only affecting where people live-it’s affecting how they live. Sixty-nine percent of North Carolina voters say that the high cost of housing is negatively impacting their ability to achieve other critical life goals, including saving for retirement, buying a home, starting a family, and affording educational expenses. For voters aged 30-40, that concern is even more acute: 89% say housing costs are directly delaying or derailing their financial plans.

“The message is clear: North Carolina is experiencing a severe housing shortage that is being felt statewide-in both urban and rural areas,” said Denzel D. Burnside III, Founder/Executive Director of the North Carolina Housing Table. “Voters across the board are telling us they want solutions that increase housing access and protect their futures.” The statewide survey of 500 North Carolina voters was conducted April 11-14, 2025, using live cell phone calls, landlines, and text-to-web methods. The poll also found that:

78% support allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) statewide

83% support converting old office buildings and strip malls into housing near jobs

81% of NC voters say the average person cannot find an affordable home to rent or buy

“These results clearly show that the need for more housing is the number one priority for North Carolina voters,” said Tim Minton, Executive Vice President of the North Carolina Home Builders Association. “Voters’ overwhelming support for removing burdensome local regulations is a key part of the solution.”

The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce recently reported that the state will need over 760,000 new homes in the next five years to keep up with population growth and demand. Yet many current zoning laws and permitting processes are outdated or overly restrictive.

The North Carolina Housing Table is a coalition of organizations from across the state working together to advance legislation that creates more housing choices for all North Carolinians. To learn more visit: www.NCHousingTable.org or connect on social media @NCHousingTable

SOURCE: NC Housing Table

